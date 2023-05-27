This Is How Much $$$ the Grand Theft Auto Franchise Has Made… so Far.

Water is wet, the sky is blue, bears do their business in the woods, and Grand Theft Auto is a money-making machine. These are a few irrefutable laws of the Universe that cannot be disputed. But while the first examples can be scientifically explained, the earnings from the GTA franchise were only a guessing game. At least, until now, because just a few days ago, video game company Take-Two published how much they're making from the entire series.
Without stalling for dramatic effect, according to the findings on the "TweakTown" website, since GTA V came out in September 2013, the franchise has made over $8.33 billion. During the fiscal year 2023 alone, GTA-related income, either through direct game sales or in-game earnings, comprised 14.6% of Take-Two's net revenue, meaning $781 million.
It's safe to assume that out of that amount, the vast majority came from GTA V and GTA Online, which completely contrasts with other games that consider themselves lucky if they break even when all is said and done. Let alone earn almost 800 million dollars nearly 10 years after the initial release.
We all guessed before that GTA was a juggernaut, but now, the difference is that we have proof it will only get bigger and bigger. Some might even say unstoppable... but nothing is too big to fail. It all depends on the direction they chose and the final execution.
By that, I mean that some voices from the industry have said that Rockstar evolved and "grew up" as a company, leaving the toilet humor that made GTA famous behind for a more politically correct approach regarding jokes.
This hasn't been officially confirmed nor denied, but last year, video game journalist Jason Schreier claimed developers have been "cautious not to punch down by making jokes about marginalized groups."
After 16 iterations of social and political satire, seeing a "grown-up" Grand Theft Auto installment would be interesting, to say the least.
On a more personal note, Trevor from GTA V was about as bombastic as a video game character can get, so I'd like to see a more down-to-earth or "human" narrative direction. Not precisely as gritty and dark as The Last of Us but more like Uncharted, a lighthearted romp with mature motifs at its core.
While we're still in the theoretical realm of "what ifs," Take-Two's latest earnings reports said they expect a $2.65 billion revenue increase for fiscal years 2025 and 2026. The most prevalent theory about this is that GTA VI could be the one to bring that huge cash infusion.
Logically and mathematically (they're not always the same thing), it would indicate a 2024 release date for Grand Theft Auto VI. If it's wishful thinking remains to be seen, but in the meantime, let's get ready for what Geoff Keighley's showcases will reveal this June during the Summer Game Fest events.
