This Is How Much $$$ the Grand Theft Auto Franchise Has Made… so Far.

Water is wet, the sky is blue, bears do their business in the woods, and Grand Theft Auto is a money-making machine. These are a few irrefutable laws of the Universe that cannot be disputed. But while the first examples can be scientifically explained, the earnings from the GTA franchise were only a guessing game. At least, until now, because just a few days ago, video game company Take-Two published how much they're making from the entire series.

15 photos Photo: Rockstar