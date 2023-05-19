GTA VI Supposedly Arriving in 2024 at the Earliest

While the urge or instinct to know 100% if GTA VI will be arriving next year is strong with the Force, sadly, you'll only find a lot of "maybes" and "perhaps." Rockstar hasn't released anything official out into the wild, leaving us only to follow the trail of breadcrumbs and hope for the best. However, judging by the most recent discovery, it looks like we're getting a big chunk of bread instead of some tiny crumbs.

15 photos Photo: Rockstar