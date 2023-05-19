GTA VI Supposedly Arriving in 2024 at the Earliest

While the urge or instinct to know 100% if GTA VI will be arriving next year is strong with the Force, sadly, you'll only find a lot of "maybes" and "perhaps." Rockstar hasn't released anything official out into the wild, leaving us only to follow the trail of breadcrumbs and hope for the best. However, judging by the most recent discovery, it looks like we're getting a big chunk of bread instead of some tiny crumbs.
According to the media outlet IGN, publisher Take-Two Interactive Software, Rockstar's parent company, has released a financial report that could indicate an imminent release of Grand Theft Auto VI in 2024, at the earliest.
The juicy info comes from the company's publicly released financial projections for the 2025 and 2026 FY (fiscal years). The statement said they expect to enter a new successful era with "groundbreaking titles" they firmly believe will "set new standards" in the gaming industry.
Furthermore, these breakthrough new releases will allow them to reach over $8 billion in net bookings, compared to the $5.3 billion from the last fiscal year.
While Grand Theft Auto VI might not be the sole breadwinner for the $2.7 billion difference, it could easily reach $1 billion in less than a week from the launch date, if not from pre-orders alone.
The GTA franchise is undoubtedly one of the most successful IPs (intellectual properties) in history, and if Hogwarts Legacy managed to make $850 million with 12 million copies sold in just two weeks after its release date, GTA VI most likely will fly by those numbers like it's nothing.
Keep in mind that when GTA V hit shelves and digital stores in 2013, it broke seven Guinness world records, among which was earning $1 billion in just 24 hours as an entertainment product.
Another interpretable telltale sign from last week comes straight from one of the game's alleged main protagonists.
While unconfirmed, Internet conspiracy theories have pinpointed Bryan Zampella as Jason, who shared a somewhat familiar-looking photo of himself that hints at Vice City, where GTA VI apparently is set.
While any news coming straight from Rockstar or Take-Two can be considered "straight from the horse's mouth," there's something more to add to the stirring pot.
A while back, famous insider Tom Henderson claimed that plans for a 2024 release date for GTA VI have been on Rockstar's table since 2021, although delays might ensue.
If we take this latest news from Take-Two and cross-reference it with what Henderson said, we could see a silver lining where rumors appear to be converging to a single point.
Of course, this all has to be taken with the required tablespoon of salt, but at least we can start getting our hopes up because it seems Grand Theft Auto VI is coming sooner rather than later.
