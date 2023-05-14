Alleged GTA VI Protagonist Sets Internet Ablaze With a Selfie That Screams Vice City

If the 2024-2025 release window rumors about Grand Theft Auto VI are true, then we're not even close to seeing it run on our gaming platform of choice. That doesn't mean its social presence is felt with any degree of moderation; quite the contrary, in fact. Every new whisper or hint is like gasoline on an already burning fire. Well folks, today we have something else to stir the pot with, coming directly from one of the supposed main characters from GTA VI, Jason.
After the massive leaks with tons of videos and images from GTA VI in development, we learned a couple of things, like the rumor about the two protagonists that turned out to be true.
They're called Lucia and Jason, a Bonnie and Clyde type of couple raising hell wherever they go. Developer Rockstar hasn't officially confirmed anything, but we have enough evidence to put aside doubt regarding them.
This doesn't mean another surprise character couldn't be involved along the way, but at least we know the main jist of the single-player campaign.
Also, regarding the latter, some people claim to have found proof that could point toward an online co-op experience. While it doesn't sound too far-fetched and could be true, take this with a significant grain of sodium chloride.
Today's latest piece of potential info about GTA VI is more hilarious than anything else because every element regarding it is pure speculation. First off, the source is a conspiracy theory in and of itself.
An actor, Bryan Zampella, posted a simple photo on Instagram of himself staring off into the distance while wearing a Hawaiian-type shirt with palm trees in the background.
To the average human, this wouldn't be anything more than just another person on vacation. But the trained gamer knows that Bryan has been unofficially declared the actor for Jason in GTA VI.
A while ago, people started theories about who's playing the character, and the clues led tin foil hat people right to Mr. Zampella's social media accounts. Of course, none of this is confirmed, either.
If this were true, however, and we put two and two together, it could mean that Bryan is teasing everybody with his Tommy Vercetti-like shirt and the palm trees in the background, just like in 2002's GTA Vice City.
In the leaks, people have also determined that Grand Theft Auto VI will be taking place in Vice City, mimicking real-life Miami, so this conspiracy theory has a lot of ground to stand on.
Zampella has been "accused" of teasing GTA VI before, with an older photo from September 2023 showing him next to a Lamborghini with the caption, "Buy it or just take it?"
You can imagine the rumor mill started spinning out of control as soon as that picture hit the Internet.
While Erwin Schrödinger could make a compelling case about Bryan Zampella being and not being Jason's actor simultaneously, there's nothing else for us to do but wait.
Maybe by Christmas, Rockstar will put out a 5-second teaser with the title that will garner 20 million views in 36 minutes; who knows? We must take everything we see and hear about GTA VI and treat it like rumors.
In the meantime, if your PC can take it, there are a lot of mods for GTA V out there that can make it look like a current-gen title.
