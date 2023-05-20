Bryan Zampella Is Either Jason From GTA VI or a Giant Troll

Barely a week has passed since actor Bryan Zampella graced the Internet with one of the most viral GTA-like selfies in social media history, as far as Grand Theft Auto fans are concerned. The tin foil hat people (me included) that started connecting the dots last week barely had time to put down the red ball of yarn when the controversial actor released another Instagram story that will surely reignite the Internet. All that's left for us to ask is when will we see teases from the Lucia actress?

15 photos Photo: Bryan Zampella Instagram account