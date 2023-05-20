Bryan Zampella Is Either Jason From GTA VI or a Giant Troll

Barely a week has passed since actor Bryan Zampella graced the Internet with one of the most viral GTA-like selfies in social media history, as far as Grand Theft Auto fans are concerned. The tin foil hat people (me included) that started connecting the dots last week barely had time to put down the red ball of yarn when the controversial actor released another Instagram story that will surely reignite the Internet. All that's left for us to ask is when will we see teases from the Lucia actress?
Seven days ago, actor Bryan Zampella posted a picture of himself on Instagram wearing a Tommy Vercetti-like Hawaiian shirt with palm trees in the background. The entire thing screamed GTA Vice City.
The connection to GTA VI is that according to last year's leaks, Vice City is where the upcoming iteration is also taking place. So when you put together his picture and these facts, you get more than a couple of pins on the map. Why him, though? Glad you asked.
While it's officially unconfirmed yet, the tin foil hat people have pinpointed Jason, one of the main characters from GTA VI, to be Bryan Zampella.
Also, he's known for posting several social media photos that hint a lot toward that direction. Since no one is neither confirming nor denying these theories, it's been widely accepted that Bryan is playing Jason.
Now, Saturday, May 20, he shared an Instagram story that's already setting Twitter ablaze. The photo shows him looking 1000% (not a typo) like Jason from one of the many leaks. (As a major fan of "The Office," I couldn't let the opportunity to make a cover picture of the famous Pam meme pass me by.)
Returning to our neck of Rockstar's woods, the camps from the comment sections are already split. Half claim there's no further evidence needed and that he's undoubtedly Jason, while the other half thinks he's "trolling."
No matter which side of the fence this matter lands on, at least we're getting our fair share of distractions until GTA VI finally appears in a short teaser or a fully-fledged trailer.
Knowing the popularity of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, a simple five- or ten-second video with a black screen and the title slowly appearing in the foreground will be enough to set the Internet on fire for days. Not to mention what a 3-minute gameplay trailer will do...
Meanwhile, nothing official about a release date has surfaced, but the most recent data suggests a 2024 release date is likely. Although, it could just as well turn into a 2025 launch window, so don't get your hopes up just yet.
One fact remains true: when this hits, it will redefine what a video game blockbuster is and what success means in the gaming industry.
Bryan Zampella literally dressing up as Jason from GTA 6 in his latest Instagram story... (For the people who don't know he is the voice Actor.) pic.twitter.com/XqY5bi2DL7— InfinityBesk (@InfinityBesk) May 20, 2023