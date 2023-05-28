Rockstar Wants GTA VI to Be Perfect, Says Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive CEO

Take-Two Interactive has almost 9,000 employees, and it's the parent company of Rockstar (GTA developers), 2K, which you're most certainly familiar with, Zynga (FarmVille), and many other companies that, together, made over $5.35 billion in 2023. At the helm lies 65-year-old Strauss Zelnick. Some consider him a superhero; others think he's too good-looking for how successful he is. But no matter the case, one thing is sure. He recently said Rockstar is seeking perfection with GTA VI.

15 photos Photo: Aarthi and Sriram YT Channel