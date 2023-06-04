GTA VI Will Take Players to Cuba, and "It will be out in 2024," According to Known Leaker

Folks, If you were hoping for some fresh Grand Theft Auto VI news, these ones still have their new car smell. Well, technically, it's not actually news but more like leaks or inside information. Of course, we must stay skeptical until we see the thing with our own eyes, but seeing that GTA VI is at least a year away, hope springs eternal, even though it's "only a fool's hope," as Gandalf would say.
Amid the GTA VI inside info sprinkles here and there we usually get from renowned industry insiders like Tom Henderson, we will shift our field of view to someone else entirely today.
He goes by the name Tyler McVicker, and he's usually a pretty reliable source for Valve or Steam games like Team Fortress 2, DOTA 2, the Counter-Strike franchise, etc. Under no circumstance does this mean he's bulletproof. He has been wrong more than a few times before, just like anyone who dabbles in this informational mischief.
This time, however, he shared some "knowledge" about the upcoming Rockstar mammoth title, GTA VI.
During one of his YouTube live streams, he was answering some questions from the comment section when he said: "There's a time jump. It takes place in the Miami, Florida, area (Vice City), but then also part of Cuba. It's about the drug trade. It's about bank robbing."
While more than a pinch of salt is required to take that in, the word "plausible" comes to mind after hearing about Cuba. If what he's saying turns out to be accurate, it will mark the second time Rockstar decides to take players to the famous exotic island.
The first time fans visited Rockstar's Cuba was in Red Dead Redemption 2 toward the later half of the game, where Arthur, Dutch, and the rest of the outlaw gang get shipwrecked during a storm at sea and end up stranded on an island.
That island turned out to be fictional, and it's called Guarma. The vibe and overall feel of that part of the game were heavily inspired by Cuba, so if the time jump and location take place in GTA VI, it could make for a pretty sweet "remember when" moment for RDR2 fans.
The last and maybe the most crucial part of what Tyler said was that: "It will be out in 2024." While this would certainly be cause for celebration among fans, we don't know if he said that coming from his sources or from what he generally heard from others.
That said, this would mark another 2024 release date that would overlap with Tom Henderson's previous statements and Take-Two's latest financial reports that revealed they expect a $2.65 billion revenue increase in fiscal years 2025 and 2026.
I'm not making a prediction, but GTA V's 10th anniversary is coming up soon, on September 17, so if there was ever a perfect time Rockstar could release a teaser trailer, it would be then.
