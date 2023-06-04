GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Growls on Video With Hennessey's 650-HP Tune

The GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate can go like stink with the right upgrades, although it may not be the first candidate for the job. Don't take our word for granted, as Hennessey has proved (once again) that this large 4x4 can become a sprinting athlete.
Detailed on video at the bottom of this story is their upgrade package targeting this big boy of an SUV, which turns it into a veritable alternative to the Cadillac Escalade-V. According to the tuner based in the Loan Star state, the list of aftermarket goodies comprises a 3.0-liter supercharger, crankcase ventilation system, high-flow intercooler and air induction, stainless steel exhaust, and a few other things, including a new engine software.
With everything up and running, you are looking at a massive 650 horsepower (659 ps/485 kW) produced at 5,500 rpm and 658 pound-feet (892 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm. These numbers are guaranteed by Hennessey, which tests its builds up to 500 miles (805 km) on the road, strapping them to the dyno as well. And if you must know, the extra oomph represents a 55% boost compared to the standard 6.2-liter V8 engine, or 230 horses for those too lazy to do the maths.
Are you somehow used to seeing most punchy models that bear the signature of a renowned tuner to feature other stuff? We mean new front and rear bumpers with a more aggressive design, fatter side skirts, and perhaps fender flares and one or two spoilers at the back? Not this one because the pictured GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate eschews this trend. In fact, there are only a few logos that were added post-production, and these signal the presence of a potent motor under the hood.
The tuner was kind enough to reveal the interior of the pictured SUV. And they haven't gone wild on it in this department either, as everything looks stock to us. From the black leather upholstery to the steering wheel, infotainment system, and Denali-branded seats, it seems that the cabin of this big boy hasn't received any aftermarket work. And we can only salute Hennessey for that and for the fact that they haven't messed around with the exterior either, which looks very business-y with the black paint and privacy windows. We should mention the wheels, which came from the Texan tuner, yet other than that, and the aforementioned logos, it retains the stock appearance.
You might be wondering how much it costs to make your Yukon Denali Ultimate this powerful, and this is a question that only Hennessey can answer. Thus, if you're interested in the H650 upgrade, you should contact them. And if you do, drop a line below and tell us the magic number.
With everything up and running, you are looking at a massive 650 horsepower (659 ps/485 kW) produced at 5,500 rpm and 658 pound-feet (892 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm. These numbers are guaranteed by Hennessey, which tests its builds up to 500 miles (805 km) on the road, strapping them to the dyno as well. And if you must know, the extra oomph represents a 55% boost compared to the standard 6.2-liter V8 engine, or 230 horses for those too lazy to do the maths.
Are you somehow used to seeing most punchy models that bear the signature of a renowned tuner to feature other stuff? We mean new front and rear bumpers with a more aggressive design, fatter side skirts, and perhaps fender flares and one or two spoilers at the back? Not this one because the pictured GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate eschews this trend. In fact, there are only a few logos that were added post-production, and these signal the presence of a potent motor under the hood.
The tuner was kind enough to reveal the interior of the pictured SUV. And they haven't gone wild on it in this department either, as everything looks stock to us. From the black leather upholstery to the steering wheel, infotainment system, and Denali-branded seats, it seems that the cabin of this big boy hasn't received any aftermarket work. And we can only salute Hennessey for that and for the fact that they haven't messed around with the exterior either, which looks very business-y with the black paint and privacy windows. We should mention the wheels, which came from the Texan tuner, yet other than that, and the aforementioned logos, it retains the stock appearance.
You might be wondering how much it costs to make your Yukon Denali Ultimate this powerful, and this is a question that only Hennessey can answer. Thus, if you're interested in the H650 upgrade, you should contact them. And if you do, drop a line below and tell us the magic number.