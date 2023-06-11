autoevolution
 

Would the Porsche Mission X Look Even Better in Green and With Aftermarket Wheels?

• By:
Porsche, that luxury German sports car (and SUV) maker famous worldwide for its 911 series, has a long and glorious history of exquisite, limited-edition supercars. For starters, the Porsche 959 is one example that I hold very dear.
Porsche Mission X Vissol CGI makeover by ildar_project 25 photos
Photo: ildar_project / Instagram
Porsche Mission X Vissol CGI makeover by ildar_projectPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X conceptPorsche Mission X concept
And I bet any sports car enthusiast has at least one Porsche model on their personal bucket list. Many folks will probably say that it would be the incredible Porsche 918 Spyder, one of the members of the original Holy Trinity of hybrid hypercars and an advocate of sustainable performance thanks to its plug-in hybrid capabilities. The 918 Spyder rocked the world of McLaren P1 and LaFerrari fans with its mid-mounted naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8 engine seconded by two electric motors for a combined output of 875 hp and 1,280 nm or 944 lb-ft.

It was produced in a small series of just 918 examples between 2013 and 2015 but has yet to have a proper successor ever since. Until now, that is – hopefully. On the eve of the centennial edition of the legendary 24 hours of Le Mans endurance race, Porsche didn't go down the route of Ford with its Mustang GT3 or Alpine and Toyota with hydrogen-powered racers but instead decided to throw a 'what if' concept car at the entire establishment – aka the Porsche Mission X. And this "vivid dream of incredible performance" sure looks like a potential 918 Spyder successor as the company gauges interest for series production.

It's like a Le Mans hypercar for the streets from every angle you look at it, of course. And the parallels with the racing establishment don't end here because Porsche wants its eventual production version to be the "fastest road-legal vehicle around the Nürburgring Nordschleife." Few technical details have perspired so far, save for a power-to-weight ratio of one hp per each kilogram (2.2 lbs.), the 900-volt charging system that's touted as twice as fast as the one inside the Taycan Turbo S, or the higher downforce than on a 911 GT3 RS!

So, what's not to like about a productionized Porsche Mission X? Maybe the Rocket Metallic exterior shade and the OEM wheels? At least, that's the opinion of someone dwelling across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Thus, meet Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with tuned vehicles - so no one should be surprised by this feisty production variant of the Mission X.

The changes are minimal – and that shows a lot of respect for the original concept. Thus, instead of the subtle maroon finish, now the virtual counterpart has a catchier green hue, plus a nice set of aftermarket wheels from a company called Vissol Wheels. Ultimately, I would take home a series Mission X in any color – so long as it's mine. But I think that's more wishful thinking than the actual digital representation of a bespoke concept car!


If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram Twitter

Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of Porsche Mission X concept.

Porsche Mission X Vissol Porsche Mission X EV hypercar Vissol Wheels CGI makeover rendering ildarproject
About the author: Aurel Niculescu
Aurel Niculescu profile photo

Aurel has aimed high all his life (literally, at 16 he was flying gliders all by himself) so in 2006 he switched careers and got hired as a writer at his favorite magazine. Since then, his work has been published both by print and online outlets, most recently right here, on autoevolution.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories