Would the Porsche Mission X Look Even Better in Green and With Aftermarket Wheels?

Porsche, that luxury German sports car (and SUV) maker famous worldwide for its 911 series, has a long and glorious history of exquisite, limited-edition supercars. For starters, the Porsche 959 is one example that I hold very dear.
And I bet any sports car enthusiast has at least one Porsche model on their personal bucket list. Many folks will probably say that it would be the incredible Porsche 918 Spyder, one of the members of the original Holy Trinity of hybrid hypercars and an advocate of sustainable performance thanks to its plug-in hybrid capabilities. The 918 Spyder rocked the world of McLaren P1 and LaFerrari fans with its mid-mounted naturally aspirated 4.6-liter V8 engine seconded by two electric motors for a combined output of 875 hp and 1,280 nm or 944 lb-ft.
It was produced in a small series of just 918 examples between 2013 and 2015 but has yet to have a proper successor ever since. Until now, that is – hopefully. On the eve of the centennial edition of the legendary 24 hours of Le Mans endurance race, Porsche didn't go down the route of Ford with its Mustang GT3 or Alpine and Toyota with hydrogen-powered racers but instead decided to throw a 'what if' concept car at the entire establishment – aka the Porsche Mission X. And this "vivid dream of incredible performance" sure looks like a potential 918 Spyder successor as the company gauges interest for series production.
It's like a Le Mans hypercar for the streets from every angle you look at it, of course. And the parallels with the racing establishment don't end here because Porsche wants its eventual production version to be the "fastest road-legal vehicle around the Nürburgring Nordschleife." Few technical details have perspired so far, save for a power-to-weight ratio of one hp per each kilogram (2.2 lbs.), the 900-volt charging system that's touted as twice as fast as the one inside the Taycan Turbo S, or the higher downforce than on a 911 GT3 RS!
So, what's not to like about a productionized Porsche Mission X? Maybe the Rocket Metallic exterior shade and the OEM wheels? At least, that's the opinion of someone dwelling across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Thus, meet Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with tuned vehicles - so no one should be surprised by this feisty production variant of the Mission X.
The changes are minimal – and that shows a lot of respect for the original concept. Thus, instead of the subtle maroon finish, now the virtual counterpart has a catchier green hue, plus a nice set of aftermarket wheels from a company called Vissol Wheels. Ultimately, I would take home a series Mission X in any color – so long as it's mine. But I think that's more wishful thinking than the actual digital representation of a bespoke concept car!
