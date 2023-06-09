2024 Hyundai Sonata N Performance Sedan Bids a Dreamy Farewell to the Series

Automotive enthusiasts know very well that the "unstoppable favoritism" toward crossovers, SUVs, and trucks will result in many passenger car segments further shrinking globally or even facing the death threat. So, it's nice that some carmakers – like Hyundai - at least give some of their models – such as the 2024 Sonata – a semblance of send-off.
The South Korean automaker started production of the mid-size car series back in 1985. Now, almost four decades later, the melodious Sonata is facing extinction after no less than eight distinct generations. But before it gets sent to the plains of car Valhalla, this model is not bowing out without showing that it has some fighting spirit left inside – and it is all thanks to the recent facelift redesign presented at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show in late March.
This is a proper farewell, by the way, as the company is making sure that it goes out with a fresh design language and plenty of powertrain choices. Among the modifications, the most important is the switch from the 'catfished' styling to Sensuous Sportiness, with the 2024 Sonata now fully aligned to new models like the Kona family and adopting the more angular design plus full-width LED light bars at the front and rear.
Anyway, in America, the older 2023 Sonata is still available at the moment, starting from $25,250 with SE, SEL Plus, N Line, Limited trims, and a trio of powertrain options. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder is the base option even though it has 191 hp, followed by the 1.6-liter turbo with 180 hp, whereas the "sporty trim with race-inspired style" Sonata N Line packs the 290-hp version of the 2.5-liter plus an eight-speed wet dual-clutch auto transmission with paddle shifters.
However, since Hyundai also offers fully-fledged N versions of some of its models like the Kona and Elantra, maybe US enthusiasts of the Sonata might want to see the mid-size sedan go out with a higher bang when the facelifted 2024 model year arrives. Well, that probably won't be the case, at least not in the real world. But across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, a higher-performance Hyundai Sonata N is just around the virtual corner – or at the end of the latest behind-the-scenes making-of video.
The latter is coming courtesy of the virtual artist known as Theottle on social media, who not only laments the shrinking sedan segment but also wants to see the Sonata given a proper send-off with the unofficial, hypothetical N version. So, what do you think of this quick CGI mix between the edgy and techno-cool looks of the 2024 Sonata and the audaciousness of the sporty Elantra N – does the resulting unofficial Sonata N merit our virtual hall pass?
