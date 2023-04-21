How the 2024 Hyundai Sonata Is This Sedan's Perfect Farewell

Reports surfaced around a year ago that the current generation of the Hyundai Sonata would be the last. That led to great anticipation for what the final version of the Sonata would look like, which would then get axed in 2025. Well, the 2024 Sonata was unveiled three weeks ago as a striking-looking car that will lead us to the end of the road for Hyundai’s versatile sedan. And the new Sonata looks like an incredibly stylish machine.

19 photos Photo: Hyundai