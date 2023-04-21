How the 2024 Hyundai Sonata Is This Sedan's Perfect Farewell

Reports surfaced around a year ago that the current generation of the Hyundai Sonata would be the last. That led to great anticipation for what the final version of the Sonata would look like, which would then get axed in 2025. Well, the 2024 Sonata was unveiled three weeks ago as a striking-looking car that will lead us to the end of the road for Hyundai’s versatile sedan. And the new Sonata looks like an incredibly stylish machine.
The Sonata now has the design that it deserves. It also is eye-catching as the likes of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. Hyundai has very much saved the best for last when it comes to the Sonata.
The overall appearance of the new Sonata is remarkably eye-catching and is a significant improvement over the outgoing iteration of the eighth generation. Inspiration is taken from the second generation of the Kona subcompact crossover, including the adoption of the LED light bar across the entire width of the front end. Thanks to the headlamps being hidden in the upper section of the air intakes, these are now flanking a wider grille. And thanks to all that, much sharper and more dramatic lines are evident across the whole front fascia. And that's not all the work Hyundai has done.
A new hood creates much more pronounced lines for the Sonata. Black garnish is across the bottom of the car's body, creating an incredibly sporty vibe for the mid-size sedan. The back of the Sonata has also seen plenty of changes. These are a revised trunk lid plus an LED light bar similar to that at the front of the car. For those who fancy the N Line version, dual mufflers and 19-inch wheels are two of the features of that particular version. The exterior is a work of art, and Hyundai are also set to ensure that the mechanical side is just as impressive.
As Hyundai did with the Ioniq 5 and 6, the Sonata is as aerodynamically efficient as possible. The new, sleek and streamlined design is all about improving fuel efficiency and stability during high-speed driving. Hyundai claims that the car now provides excellent aerodynamic performance, with as little air resistance as possible. The manufacturer hasn't revealed any numbers regarding the Sonata's drag coefficient. But we would imagine it should drop in the 0.21-0.25 range, similar to that of the Ioniq 6 streamliner plus the Ioniq 5. Those would be some pretty impressive numbers for the Sonata.
The cabin is another reason the 2024 Sonata is worth considering. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, plus a 12.3-inch infotainment screen are the big highlights on board. These are housed in a panoramic curved display that juts out of the dashboard. Interestingly, the Sonata also has a column-style shift-by-wire controller versus a gear selector above the car’s transmission tunnel. It is an exciting but very stylish design choice. The curved screen gives the Sonata’s interior a very high-tech and refreshed feel over the previous iteration.
Hyundai has also said that the upgraded Sonata interior is all about offering “an improved passenger experience.” To do this, they say that there are tasteful interior combinations for the new model, which will help to enhance both the sportiness and premium feel of the cabin. Interior trim choices include black, dark gray as well as N Line red paint for the N Line example.
The sleek, streamlined sedan is another eye-catching model from the Asian manufacturer, showing once again just how strong the Hyundai design department really is right now.
The 2024 Sonata sports a very sleek design
What we know about the 2024 Sonata’s powertrain
Hyundai has recently revealed what the powertrain options will be for the latest (and last) version of the Sonata. The company revealed that the Sonata lineup will include a gasoline 2.5-liter engine, a 2.5-liter turbo engine, plus a 2.0-liter hybrid electric or HEV. The turbo engine with 290 horsepower is specifically developed for the N Line. Hyundai's e-Motion Drive is a feature of the HEV version, which Hyundai says will allow for smooth and comfortable driving in various conditions. There is also a paddle shifter that enhances that sporty vibe on board and there is regenerative braking as well.
Other reasons to be excited about the 2024 Sonata
Why Hyundai is discontinuing the Sonata in 2025
Hyundai is set to focus firmly on electric vehicles. The Ioniq 6 is the potential ultimate successor to the Sonata, and it does bear a similar, yet even more futuristic, shape. This follows the trend set by plenty of other manufacturers who are also moving away from internal combustion power and focus instead on electric propulsion. If this is the end of the Sonata, then we are happy to see that Hyundai is giving it the send-off that it deserves.
