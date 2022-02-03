Revived Hyundai Tiburon Based off Sonata Might Hide a V8 Mystery Under the Hood

Hyundai’s Tiburon was a compact sports coupe manufactured by the South Korean automaker between 1996 and 2008, throughout just two iterations. Still, it remained in the heart and soul of many aficionados.
The little two-door was simply named Hyundai Coupe in certain parts of the world (like Europe). Meanwhile, at home, it went through Tuscani and Turbulence nameplates. Quite the fuss about something that was not exactly iconic in any form. Yet, it seems that even almost a decade and a half since its disappearance, it still has a few faithful.
More than enough to convince an automotive virtual artist to do something about it, apparently. As such, upon popular request, Jim – the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media – has delivered the awaited CGI revival. Using the eighth-generation mid-size Sonata as a base, along with a few N Performance cues.
Well, that triggered a storm of mixed feelings. First and foremost, people immediately wondered how come the CGI expert used a Sonata that was left barren of a couple of doors instead of the smaller Elantra. Even better, they asked for an Elantra N transformation, rather than a simple Sonata N Line to Tiburon coupe morphing.
Secondly, many were not satisfied with the styling. This might not be the artist’s fault, as some probably have a few beefs with Hyundai’s design credo. Someone even went as far as claiming “the Sonata does look like a dead fish face...” That would be a subtle jab at Tiburon’s Spanish translation, as the word “tiburón” means shark.
Anyway, we have a different kind of mystery on our minds. Clearly, this Sonata without two doors is just an N Line, which is all show and no extra go. Additionally, neither Hyundai’s Elantra N nor the Sonata punch above the four-cylinder engine game. So, where did the Hyundai Performance and V8 hashtags come from?
Is the author hilariously suggesting this wishful thinking creation would stand a chance against Detroit’s muscle cars?!
