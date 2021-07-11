Hyundai Sonata "Allroad" Rendering Paints a Realistic Lifted Sedan

Hyundai could be getting rid of a few cars, like the Veloster or the Accent. However, it still has one of the widest model ranges of any car company in America, from the Santa Cruz sporty pickup to a fuel cell car and the practical Palisade 8-seater. However, we don't remember a lifted Hyundai Sonata being among them.
Back a couple of years ago, when this futuristic sedan hadn't come out yet, rumors talked about a Sonata wagon being introduced. The idea was that it would replace a similarly-sized European model called the i40. And that could have easily received an "Allroad" makeover.
However, it didn't pan out. Sister company Kia tested the waters with the old Optima Sportswagon and it didn't work out because the Europeans are simply as much into crossovers as everybody else. However, the Russians love a good four-door car and even require for it to be lifted, which is why Kolesa made this rendering.
Hyundai is one of the most popular foreign brands over there with its Solaris sedan. That indirectly competes with the Dacia/Renault Logan, which is available with a Stepway soft-road package. And that could be where the inspiration for this Sonata Allroad design came from.
Of course, it's way more sophisticated than a Dacia, as the silver and black trim has a real shine to them. Fitted with large diameter wheels, this feels more like a fashion statement than a real off-roader. Think of it like a man bun ur stubble, but in an "I don't want to drive an SUV" package.
Parallels can be drawn with not only the Audi A6 Allroad, but also the VW Passat Alltrack. However, as a sedan, there's only one real production equivalent, and that's the Volvo S60 Cross Country, production of which only lasted between 2015 and 2018.
While we do understand a lifted Sonata won't sell, if Hyundai does decide to make one, we expect to have a few features. First, the 2.5-liter turbo needs to be available. If matched to some nice AWD, it would be a nice rival to the Acura TLX. Second, the interior must have some Easter Eggs, like a WRC rally stage on the rubber floor mats or desert-themed Alcantara seats. Also, optional roof lights and tow hooks would be nice.
