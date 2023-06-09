Is There Room for a Second Body Style in the Modern-Day Cadillac Escalade Family?

Whether you're into high-riding vehicles or not, it's hard to deny the coolness factor of the Cadillac Escalade. It is an SUV that needs no introduction, as it has been around since the end of the 1990s.
Over the years, General Motors gave it new generations for the 2002, 2007, and 2015 model years. The fifth and latest came out a little over two years ago when it hit the assembly line at the Arlington factory in Texas. Despite its premium nature, it shares many components with the Tahoe, Suburban, and GMC Yukon, and it is the brand's most expensive product.
For a new Escalade, Cadillac is asking at least $80,795, excluding destination and dealer fees. Opt for the Escalade-V, aka the performance-oriented model, and that price will climb to shy of the $150,000 mark (MSRP). Powering it is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that develops 682 hp (692 ps/503 kW) and 653 pound-feet (885 Nm) of torque. If that engine sounds familiar, it is because it's related to the one used on the CT5-V Blackwing.
Tipping the scales at well over two and a half tons (5,600+ pounds), the Cadillac Escalade is a very big boy, measuring 211.9 inches (5,382 mm) from bumper to bumper. However, that doesn't mean it's slow. Quite the opposite, as the car manufacturer claims it needs only 4.4 seconds to deal with the zero to sixty miles an hour (0-97 kph) sprint. It is also quite fast down the quarter mile, completing it in 12.7 seconds at 110 mph (177 kph) on a good day.
It is obvious that General Motors, aka Cadillac's parent company, took its time developing the fifth generation, and if you forgot, it is also offered in an extended wheelbase configuration that adds the ESV suffix. But what if they decided to launch a shorter model? That won't happen, as it would step on the toes of the brand's smaller crossovers, and it wouldn't really be a best seller. Still, it does exist in the digital realm, and one of the latest renderings that we came across, showcasing it as a three-door, bears the signature of wb.artist20 on Instagram.
Instantly recognizable as a Cadillac Escalade, this look-at-me proposal has a smaller length and rides closer to the ground. It was also virtually equipped with a wide-body kit. It has a bulging hood, an aggressive diffuser, a roof-mounted spoiler, and big wheels and wears red with black trim. We reckon Caddy would be able to part ways with several examples, though not that many, because people still want tons of room from their Escalade, and this one doesn't check that box. But what's your take on it? Do you love it or hate it?
