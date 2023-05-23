Cadillac Escalade IQ Spied for the First Time With a New Design Language, Celestiq DNA

As soon as General Motors announced the Cadillac Escalade IQ, our photographers snapped the first pictures of a prototype testing on US roads. Based on the photos of the camouflaged prototype, the all-electric Escalade will feature a more stylish design, with many details inspired by the exclusive Cadillac Celestiq.
Cadillac is pressing ahead with its electrification strategy and expanding its IQ range of electric vehicles. The luxury carmaker in GM's portfolio has a full deck of IQ-themed names, including Symboliq, Optiq, Ascendiq, Lumistiq, and Vistiq. It's clear that Cadillac is serious about going all-electric starting in 2030, although not all those names sound that inspiring. Probably that's why the flagship SUV will still be called Escalade, albeit with an IQ. This recognizes the full-size SUV as the most iconic Cadillac model, a nameplate that should not be messed with.
The Escalade IQ has just been announced, with an estimated launch timeframe of "later this year." Roughly at the same time, our photographers snapped the first heavily-disguised prototype testing in the US. The first impression is that the electric Escalade keeps the gargantuan proportions of the ICE model but will have a sleeker design with a more inclined roof line. Cadillac will likely borrow more design cues from the recent Lyriq and Celestiq, aiming to make the SUV as aerodynamically efficient as possible.
GM must have been testing these beasts for quite some time because the prototype in the pictures already has the production lights. This indicates that it is closer to production than other first appearances. Thanks to the vertical taillights and daytime running lights, the Cadillac Escalade's heritage has not been lost. The headlights are clearly inspired by the Cadillac Celestiq, and the horizontal turn indicators will feature a similar animation.
Although the extravagant Celestiq was considered an exaggeration, it will continue to inspire future Cadillac models. This is most obvious on the Escalade IQ prototype, spied on 24-inch wheels with the same design as those on the Celestiq. However, there's one big difference reflecting the massive weight difference between the two models. Instead of a six-lug design, Escalade IQ features an eight-lug wheel, similar to the GMC Hummer EV. This makes us believe that the electric Escalade will not be much different underneath, with the mammoth Ultium battery weighing as much as a Honda Civic.
Celestiq spirit is also present inside the cabin, although the covered dashboard leaves too much for guessing. It's possible that the Escalade IQ will have a similar full-width infotainment screen, if not the same. The Celestiq display comprises two screens, with a trim piece separating the primary screen from the smaller one for the front passenger. Although the interior shot is unclear, the Escalade IQ appears to have a similar design under the camouflage blanket.
The Cadillac Escalade IQ will start deliveries in 2024 after it is officially unveiled toward the end of 2023. The standard wheelbase version will be followed shortly by a long-wheelbase version dubbed Escalade IQL, matching the strategy of the gas-powered Escalade.
