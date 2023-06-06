autoevolution
 

Toyota Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition Concept Sustainably Honors the Great Race

The arduously long name is a mouthful – to say the least. But is there any Toyota Prius fan here who wouldn't gladly take up pronunciation lessons if this became a reality? And isn't the centenary edition of the world's most famous endurance race (Le Mans 2023 takes place June 10 and 11) well worth the trouble, even if this prototype remains merely wishful thinking?
Toyota Gazoo Racing is about ready to open the latest chapter in the Japanese automaker's Le Mans story as it prepares to field the GR010 HYBRID against competitors from Cadillac, Ferrari, Peugeot, and Porsche. And it's glorious – right on the cusp of becoming legendary. For those who don't eat Le Mans for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, it's enough maybe to remind everyone that TGR has had five consecutive victories under its belt since 2018. And it is naturally vying for the sixth straight win to equal the records of Ferrari (1960 to 1965) and Porsche (1981 to 1987).

As such, TGR is not dabbling with 'puny' stuff like the all-new Lexus LBX, the luxury brand's smallest model to date, featuring a 134-hp hybrid powertrain and some ritzy attire slapped on top of the unsuspecting Toyota Yaris Cross. Instead, Toyota Gazoo Racing went right at the heart of the hybrid movement with its take on the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn.' Unfortunately, we know two immovable truths about this new depiction: it has a tongue-twisting name (Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition) and is only a concept. So, no Toyota GR Prius goodies for you.

At least not from the real world. On the other hand, it's not a shame that the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) and their partners from Mazda allowed Toyota Gazoo Racing to feature the prototype at the "Japan. Endless Discovery." joint exhibit featured at the Manufacturers' Village of the centenary of the Le Mans 24 Hours (Le Mans) in France. Naturally, the gist of it all was to pay homage to the 100-year-old endurance race rather than create a true Toyota GR Prius that could be sold worldwide alongside the GR Yaris, GR Corolla, GR86, and GR Supra.

Of course, the concept vehicle (see how we're elegantly circumventing the need to say Prius 24h Le Mans Centennial GR Edition concept?) is directly inspired by the WEC-competing GR010 HYBRID, complete with bespoke wheels and performance aerodynamic parts. By the way, the highlights include new side skirts, canards, a large rear wing, plus a rear diffuser, and more – like the lighter carbon fiber hood, wider-track suspension, 18-inch wheels shod in 235mm tires, and additional "multi-headlamps for improved nighttime visibility." Now, all we need to do is hope that the aftermarket world will notice the high potential of the new Prius, especially the 220-hp Prius Prime, and start giving us unofficial GR Prius projects, right?
