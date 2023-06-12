This New Self-Driving Car Test Track Will Help Florida Be More Like California

Florida now has a brand-new autonomous driving research and test center. Located in Auburndale, this project needed six years to come to fruition. But now that it is ready to be put to good work, it might turn the Sunshine State into a next-level driving automation hotspot.
Self-driving cars are a subject that seems to be turning into quite a hot potato. On the one hand, California – the birthplace of many autonomous vehicle operators – is on track to create a couple of big problems for these startups. Lawmakers are in the process of making it illegal to run trucks weighing over 10,000 lb without a human safety driver in the cabin, essentially making it impossible to fire all the truck drivers once the technology is reliable. If this bill becomes law as it reads today, some startups may have to find new arguments in favor of their software and hardware suites.
On the other hand, Florida is joining the self-driving party. Not particularly known for having auto manufacturing plants or any significant contribution to the sector, the state is not ready to give up on the latest automotive trend – driving automation. It's understandable since new technology has the potential to bring in a lot of money, attract skilled workers, and accelerate progress within its jurisdiction.
Enter SunTrax. It is a unique facility for those living in the southeastern U.S. because it allows companies to thoroughly test self-driving vehicles before putting them on public roads. But instead of just being a simple track where cars can drive in circles for data-hungry engineers, this testing facility looks more like a giant outdoor laboratory.
Researchers and students can take advantage of the 475-acre facility and its 2.2-mile oval track that contains multiple testing environments for self-driving cars and the associated tech. There are inclines, curves, intersections, pick-up and drop-off areas, and a weather simulation section where the units will be put through their paces.
But besides a lot of asphalt and road markings, SunTrax also boasts a tall observation tower that will allow companies to supervise their vehicles and learn faster about what needs to be improved. When no R&D occurs, the campus, event building, and workshop areas will serve those looking to learn more about the automotive domain well. Students will surely be happy about getting access to this brand-new place.
SunTrax was built by the Florida Department of Transportation's (FDOT) Turnpike Enterprise, and it will help state officials learn more about what they need to do regarding regulations and supporting innovation in the automotive space.
Initially, SunTrax was supposed to help FDOT develop better toll technology. We will see if it can reach its renewed potential now, and if players like Waymo, Zoox, or Cruise will make use of it.
