NTSB Argues Issues With NHTSA’s ADAS Crashes Data Show It Should Be Standardized

The raw numbers revealed on June 15 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show that most Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) crashes happened with Tesla vehicles: around 70%. At the same time, it is not possible to compare the numbers provided by each automaker because they are not the same and do not follow the same rules. That’s why the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) urged NHTSA to standardize this data.

19 photos