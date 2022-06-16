Some Tesla Vehicles Are Now More Expensive, Model X Received a $6,000 Price Increase

If you haven’t pulled the trigger on ordering a brand-new Tesla vehicle yet, then you might have to pay more for your next all-electric car. Elon Musk’s auto company decided to hike some of its prices once again. Here’s by how much.
Getting a new car or truck in 2022 has become a real challenge. Dealer inventories are slim to none, prices have climbed to unexpectedly high levels, and delivery times extend until 2023 or 2024. Some may be lucky to get their hands on a factory-fresh vehicle as this Rivian R1T customer did, but that’s a rare occurrence in today’s car market. Moreover, used vehicles are also selling for more than what their owners have originally paid for them. With high inflation and supply chain problems still looming around, it’s not looking like we’re going to escape this tough situation.
That may aslo be why Tesla decided to raise its prices once again. As per usual, these hikes haven’t been announced. Prices just increased overnight. Those who got to order their car for the previously lower values might be lucky. When the cars finally come, they might be vehicles that are worth a lot more than what was paid for them.
Elon Musk’s company added $2,000 more to the Model 3 Long Range and the Model Y Performance. The Model Y Long Range got a $3,000 hike. The Model S is now $5,000 more expensive than yesterday, while the Model X SUV received an increase of $6,000.
Prices have remained the same for the rear-wheel-drive Model 3, the Model 3 Performance, the Model X Plaid, and Model S Plaid.
In just 12 months, Tesla has managed to make its cars more expensive by a considerable amount. Looking at snapshots of the automaker’s website from June 2021 provided by Web Archive, we can see the following:
If you plan on ordering a new Tesla right now, then you should know that deliveries are estimated to happen next year, between March and June. Keep in mind the automaker's vehicles do not come with the mobile charger anymore. It has been made an option.
That may aslo be why Tesla decided to raise its prices once again. As per usual, these hikes haven’t been announced. Prices just increased overnight. Those who got to order their car for the previously lower values might be lucky. When the cars finally come, they might be vehicles that are worth a lot more than what was paid for them.
Elon Musk’s company added $2,000 more to the Model 3 Long Range and the Model Y Performance. The Model Y Long Range got a $3,000 hike. The Model S is now $5,000 more expensive than yesterday, while the Model X SUV received an increase of $6,000.
Prices have remained the same for the rear-wheel-drive Model 3, the Model 3 Performance, the Model X Plaid, and Model S Plaid.
In just 12 months, Tesla has managed to make its cars more expensive by a considerable amount. Looking at snapshots of the automaker’s website from June 2021 provided by Web Archive, we can see the following:
- a Model 3 rear-wheel drive (base spec) was $39,990, and now is $46,990;
- a Model 3 Long Range was $48,990, and now is $57,990;
- a Model 3 Performance was $56,990, and now is $62,990;
- a Model Y Long Range was $52,490, and now is $65,990;
- a Model Y Performance was $60,990, and now is $69,990;
- a Model S Long Range was $79,990, and now is $104,990;
- a Model S Plaid was $119,990, and now is $135,990;
- a Model X was $89,990, and now is $120,990;
- a Model X Plaid was $119,990, and now is $138,990.
If you plan on ordering a new Tesla right now, then you should know that deliveries are estimated to happen next year, between March and June. Keep in mind the automaker's vehicles do not come with the mobile charger anymore. It has been made an option.