Limit EV Usage During Hurricane Evacuations To Avoid Roadblocks, Florida Senator Says

Most of Florida’s coastlines are prone to hurricane strikes, with Miami, West Palm Beach, Naples, and Fort Meyers being the most frequently struck areas. In the last couple of years, EVs have been increasingly attractive for Americans living in the Sunshine State. These facts put a senator on the fence about all-electric cars and their usability in emergencies. Here’s what he asked Florida’s transportation to consider before the hurricane season begins in May or June.

7 photos Photo: Jorgen Hendriksen on Unsplash / Clker-Free-Vector-Images on Pixabay / autoevolution edit