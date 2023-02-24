The IIHS Updates the Rules, Now Only Four EVs Retain Their TSP+ Status

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) forces automakers to level up because the nonprofit organization made it harder to earn the coveted Top Safety Pick+ award. This distinction is like a gold medal awarded only to brands that make top-notch vehicles that protect both passengers and pedestrians (or cyclists). Here are the EVs who are keeping their crown.
The automotive landscape is constantly changing because almost all industry players are racing toward finding the best zero-tailpipe solution possible and developing the most advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) possible. Besides these two major aspects, the push for driving automation is also creating some safety-related worries.
All this progress and constant competition led to vehicles becoming bigger, faster, and heavier. The latter is especially worrying because more moving mass needs more stopping power and better braking assistance systems that can jump in when the human doesn’t react properly. Similarly, improved crumple zones that can dissipate the energy of a crash are necessary and the chassis must be rigid enough to keep the cabin occupants safe in case a collision happens.
Last year, the IIHS warned us that American roads are not as safe as those in Europe and provided us the data that supported this claim. This was a last warning of sorts for automakers that they need to implement some serious upgrades and improve everything safety-related. However, now it is entirely official.
After the qualifying rules for the Top Safety Pick+ (the gold medal) and Top Safety Pick (the silver medal) have been changed, just four EVs remained among the champions. These are, as follows:
The Tesla unit recorded a stellar performance after it scored “superior” in all three crash avoidance and mitigation testing categories. The luxury crossover SUV also proved its worth in real life when a unit was seen plunging off a cliff on Highway 1 and everyone survived the incident.
The Rivian R1T is nearly perfect but the only drawback was that it scored an “advanced” rating in the vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention at night.
According to the organization, approximately half of all fatal crashes and 75 percent of deadly pedestrian crashes happen at night in the U.S. This means the IIHS will focus more on headlight technology and driver-assistance systems.
Besides the abovementioned all-electric stars, Toyota (including Lexus) leads in the TPS+ category with nine models that have received the updated version of the award. Honda (including Acura) follows in the second spot, while the podium is completed by Subaru’s three vehicles (or Hyundai’s, if you include its Kia and Genesis counterparts).
Besides updating the new testing procedures, the IIHS removed the roof strength, head restraint, and vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention evaluations from the award criteria.
Finally, the organization will change the rules again next year when it makes getting into the highest tier a lot more complicated. It sounds bad for the automakers, but these requirements eventually lead to better overall protection for consumers and protect insurers from having to pay too often for road incidents.
