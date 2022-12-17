Rivian Finally Gets Some Good News With IIHS Top Safety Pick+ for 2022–23 R1T

Just two weeks ago here on autoevolution we reported on concerns the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) had about its ability to accurately crash test electric vehicles that are significantly heavier than their gas-powered counterparts.
At the heart of their concerns was whether the cable-driven tow hook mechanism was able to bring vehicles weighing up to 9,500 lbs. (4,309 kgs) up to a speed to record a standard crash test.
They would test the system by loading older model trucks with concrete blocks and steel plates. As it turns out, the system performed quite well and quashed any concerns the administration had.
Next up was the testing of an actual electric vehicle in the form of Rivian R1T pickup truck and the system lived up to its new expectations.
As for the testing itself, the Rivian would go on to earn "Good" ratings in all six of the institute's crashworthiness tests that include front driver- and passenger-side small overlap, moderate front overlap, side, and roof strength and head restraint tests.
The scores were sufficient enough for the IIHS to award the 2022-2023 Rivian R1T its highest safety rating-Top Safety Pick+. The rating also requires vehicles to be equipped with a front crash-prevention system that will be tested for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian effectiveness in which the R1T scored "Superior" for both.
The final criteria to earn a Top Safety Pick+ rating concerns the headlights which must earn a "Good" or "Acceptable" rating and be standard equipment across all trim levels. The R1T earned a "Good" rating.
The Rivian R1T was the first electric truck to make it to the market ahead of the now very popular Ford F-150 Lightning. The company is now also producing its R1S SUV and planning its second generation of EVs. It would be a surprise to nobody if the R1S performed just as well or better than the R1T in the IIHS crash tests.
