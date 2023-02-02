The Toyota Sienna Is the Only Minivan in the U.S. With Rear Seatbelt Reminders in 2023

The front occupants of a vehicle are warned - both visually and audibly - if they don’t buckle up. Rear seatbelt reminders aren’t as common, which is a bit curious because not wearing one increases the risk of life-threatening injuries. Implementing a rear-passenger system could save many lives each year, but as long as it’s not federally mandated, most automakers won’t voluntarily eat into their margins by making this feature standard.

