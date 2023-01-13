autoevolution
 
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in the United States conducts several crash tests to ensure the safety of new vehicles entering the market and the roads. The organization also rewards the safest models with Top Safety Pick awards.

Wrangler and Bronco Crash Tests Are Among the Most-Watched of 2022, According to the IIHS

It's always interesting to find out how a vehicle reacts in an impact and what its weaknesses are. Sometimes the results are disappointing, especially as of 2021, when the IIHS changed some of its testing procedures to better reflect collisions that occur at higher speeds, which cause the highest number of accidents and deaths annually.

For some reason, people like to watch how vehicles are destroyed in these crash tests. This is especially true for the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, two great rivals that each has exceptional capabilities and naturally, passionate audiences. The former has been in the media spotlight in recent years for rolling over several times in low-overlap frontal impact tests.
IIHS 2022 Top Watched Crash Tests: Wrangler and Bronco Lead the Way
The Wrangler and Bronco crash tests are the most watched of 2022, according to the IIHS, as you can see in the following video. The other models in the top 5 are the Subaru BRZ, Tesla Model Y, and, oddly enough, the 2013 Chevrolet Spark.

Bronco owners can boast that their SUV scores much better than the Wrangler in front and side impact tests in IIHS tests. Meanwhile, the new-generation BRZ earned the highest honor, Top Safety Pick+.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has issued a marginal rating for the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in the driver-side small overlap crash test after it flipped onto the passenger side during the agency’s latest evaluation. This is not the first time the vehicle has failed in this category, as the 2019 model was also unable to stay upright after striking a barrier.

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has failed to earn the Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) due to a partial rollover during testing. Despite improvements made by parent company Stellantis, the test results revealed a serious risk to the driver's leg and a failure of the side airbag to deploy properly. The safety cell and the control of the test dummy's movement were both positively noted.

In 2021, IIHS released a video of a crash test performed on a four-door Ford Bronco. The test results showed that the vehicle had good potential for survivability in a small overlap crash, due to its deflection on impact and the strength of the safety cell. Additionally, the front and side curtain airbags, which are standard in the Bronco but not available in its nearest competitor, the Jeep Wrangler, prevented the crash dummy's head from making contact with any interior hard points. And the Bronco did not roll over like the Jeep Wrangler did.
Subaru BRZ, Tesla Model Y, and Chevrolet Spark are also in the Top 5
Redesigned for 2022, Subaru BRZ received a Top Safety Pick + rating from IIHS. The 2022 BRZ achieved good ratings in all crash metrics, including the small driver overlap test, small passenger overlap, moderate overlap, side impact, roof strength, and seats/head restraints. The passenger compartment held strong in the crash test. The footwell intrusion was minimal and the head of the crash test dummy received good protection from the airbags during impact.

The windshield also remained largely intact, indicating minimal flex on the cabin structure. The BRZ also received good ratings for its headlights and superior ratings for its vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian crash prevention systems. The Subaru got an overall good rating in the side-impact evaluation, except for two metrics: it scored an acceptable rating for torso injuries and for child seat anchors, which the IIHS states are a bit too deep in the seat to latch and unlatch easily.

But perhaps the car no one would have expected to be featured in this top is the Spark, released back in 2013. The Institute revealed the results of its small-overlap crash tests on subcompact cars in 2014 and only one, the 2013-2014 Chevrolet Spark hatchback, scored well enough to earn the IIHS's Top Safety Pick rating. The small overlap crash test simulates accidents where a car only glances against another object, for instance when hitting a tree or pole.

The testers say the biggest problem with subcompact cars is that their weaker, smaller structures allow more passenger compartment intrusion. This can push parts like the steering wheel toward the driver, which means safety elements like airbags might be moved out of their correct positions.

Leaving aside the video featuring the IIHS Tesla Model Y 2022, the electric car was recently "tested" a bit differently. The safety Tesla offers has been proven in real life. In early January, a car traveling at over 130 kph (approximately 80 mph) plunged off a 250-foot-high cliff in California. The four occupants miraculously survived and did not even suffer major injuries. According to experts on the scene, the even weight distribution of the vehicle, partly due to the battery positioned under the floor, was a key factor in the falling motion.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

