Wrangler and Bronco Crash Tests Are Among the Most-Watched of 2022, According to the IIHS

It's always interesting to find out how a vehicle reacts in an impact and what its weaknesses are. Sometimes the results are disappointing, especially as of 2021, when the IIHS changed some of its testing procedures to better reflect collisions that occur at higher speeds, which cause the highest number of accidents and deaths annually.
For some reason, people like to watch how vehicles are destroyed in these crash tests. This is especially true for the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, two great rivals that each has exceptional capabilities and naturally, passionate audiences. The former has been in the media spotlight in recent years for rolling over several times in low-overlap frontal impact tests.
IIHS 2022 Top Watched Crash Tests: Wrangler and Bronco Lead the Way
The Wrangler and Bronco crash tests are the most watched of 2022, according to the IIHS, as you can see in the following video. The other models in the top 5 are the Subaru BRZ, Tesla Model Y, and, oddly enough, the 2013 Chevrolet Spark.
SUV scores much better than the Wrangler in front and side impact tests in IIHS tests. Meanwhile, the new-generation BRZ earned the highest honor, Top Safety Pick+.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has issued a marginal rating for the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in the driver-side small overlap crash test after it flipped onto the passenger side during the agency’s latest evaluation. This is not the first time the vehicle has failed in this category, as the 2019 model was also unable to stay upright after striking a barrier.
The 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited has failed to earn the Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) due to a partial rollover during testing. Despite improvements made by parent company Stellantis, the test results revealed a serious risk to the driver's leg and a failure of the side airbag to deploy properly. The safety cell and the control of the test dummy's movement were both positively noted.
Subaru BRZ, Tesla Model Y, and Chevrolet Spark are also in the Top 5
Redesigned for 2022, Subaru BRZ received a Top Safety Pick + rating from IIHS. The 2022 BRZ achieved good ratings in all crash metrics, including the small driver overlap test, small passenger overlap, moderate overlap, side impact, roof strength, and seats/head restraints. The passenger compartment held strong in the crash test. The footwell intrusion was minimal and the head of the crash test dummy received good protection from the airbags during impact.
But perhaps the car no one would have expected to be featured in this top is the Spark, released back in 2013. The Institute revealed the results of its small-overlap crash tests on subcompact cars in 2014 and only one, the 2013-2014 Chevrolet Spark hatchback, scored well enough to earn the IIHS's Top Safety Pick rating. The small overlap crash test simulates accidents where a car only glances against another object, for instance when hitting a tree or pole.
The testers say the biggest problem with subcompact cars is that their weaker, smaller structures allow more passenger compartment intrusion. This can push parts like the steering wheel toward the driver, which means safety elements like airbags might be moved out of their correct positions.
Tesla Model Y 2022, the electric car was recently "tested" a bit differently. The safety Tesla offers has been proven in real life. In early January, a car traveling at over 130 kph (approximately 80 mph) plunged off a 250-foot-high cliff in California. The four occupants miraculously survived and did not even suffer major injuries. According to experts on the scene, the even weight distribution of the vehicle, partly due to the battery positioned under the floor, was a key factor in the falling motion.
