Speculative Porsche Mission X Spyder Retcons 900-Volt EV Into an ICE-Powered Hero

Many automotive enthusiasts have probably heard about Porsche, a German sports car and SUV maker founded more than nine decades ago in 1931 but gained worldwide fame after WWII with its 356 and 911 sports car designs. However, did anyone consider that the company is also an avid 'gamer?'
OK, we are kidding, and also, we are only saying that because, in recent times, some of their most important projects have been labeled as 'missions.' Think back to the times when the Taycan electric sedan and shooting brake were only a conceptual idea and then a prototype, with the Porsche Mission E debuting at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show. Years later, in 2021, the same venue welcomed the premiere of Porsche Mission R, a racing vehicle locked and loaded with the company's latest battery-electric drivetrain goodies and potentially previewing a zero-emissions grand touring racing car homologated for motorsport duties.
Fast forward another couple of years to 2023, and Porsche is giving us the latest chapter of its missionary saga, the Porsche Mission X fully-electric sports car concept showcased just before the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race to celebrate not just the brand's implication in endurance motorsport but also the 75th anniversary since the German automaker produced its first official vehicle. The latest mission vehicle is also electrified, of course. And it rocks some particular targets – like being the "fastest road-legal vehicle around the Nürburgring Nordschleife," a power-to-weight ratio of one hp per each kilogram (2.2 lbs.), as well as a novel 900-volt charging system that's promised to be twice as fast as the one inside the Taycan Turbo S.
Not to mention the higher downforce than on a 911 GT3 RS, and it's clear that Porsche meant business with this concept car. Naturally, the sweeping lines also tout it as the perfect successor to the mighty Porsche 918 Spyder hybrid hypercar – save for one element: Mission X is a regular coupe, and the 918 Spyder was, obviously, an open-top model. No worries, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators took full notice of the newest Porsche and decided to lend a helping hand to make it the worthy Porsche 918 Spyder heir.
Hey, Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation-based virtual artist Aksyonov Nikita, who has prepared a fresh take on the latest Porsche - an open-top Mission X Spyder, also went one step beyond the CGI call of duty. Thus, instead of leaving it alone as a new kind of 900-volt EV hypercar, the pixel master reverted the Mission X Spyder to ICE-powered duties, as shown by the fuel cap on the right side of the security arch and the dual exhaust outlets tucked behind each seat! Now, there's a question: does this retcon still make it worthy of our digital hall pass or not?
