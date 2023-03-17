Electric Porsche 718 Boxster Imagined, a 911 EV May Also Be Around the CGI Corner

These first weeks of the year, Porsche has been in our sights for all the right reasons. From new records to great promises, everything was flaunted via Stuttgart.
One of the biggest draws to Porsche for its novel type of CUV-loving fans was the interesting news that the sports car, EV, and SUV maker will soon produce a new sport utility vehicle that will slot above the best-selling, ultra-popular Cayenne. Naturally, everyone imagines the North American region as a prime contender for greatness for this upcoming model, right?
As such, was anyone surprised that Porsche not only did great in terms of sales in 2022 but also had its best delivery year in the United States, especially thanks to the Macan and Cayenne SUVs? Not at all, most likely, which is probably also why the company has decided to first electrify the high-performance compact luxury crossover SUV alongside the Taycan and only then show the same kind of EV affection for the 718 series and – from a little beyond the middle of the decade, for the Cayenne, as well. And these are certainties, thanks to the new ‘Road to 20’ strategy that is all about racking 20% operating return profits on sales!
But, of course, ardent Porsche fans already knew that the Macan was next in line to go electric followed by the 718 because we have already seen the Mission R electric race car concept since late 2021. And, yes, it is going to be a while before the 718 goes fully electric, as the OEM promise is for the middle of the decade. But why wait so long? After all, there are solutions to being impatient!
One of the easiest ways of alleviating concerns is to give way to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of eloquent examples. First, the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) brings to life his CGI vision of the production version of Mission R with an imagined next-generation Porsche 718 Boxster EV illustration.
And it certainly looks like it could happen like this in reality, as well. On the other hand, Marcell Sebestyen, the Senior Exterior Designer at Kia Europe, and a pixel master (aka marcell_sebestyen on social media) in his spare time has sketched a novel Porsche 911 GT3 that could also be considered a potential candidate for EV greatness because we do not have a rear POV to imagine it otherwise.
Oh well, while it is not wrong to dream of it as such, we can easily imagine that Porsche will try to delay the inevitable 911 EV for as long as possible. Remember, it has already confirmed the Macan EV for the 2024 model year, the 718 electric for the middle of the decade, and the Cayenne EV later, but it has remained mum on the 911 matters.
