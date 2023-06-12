Second-Gen Cadillac CT6-V Blackwing Coupe Might Be What a CGI Doctor Ordered for US

Most recently, it probably felt like the North American automotive market was overwhelmed with OEM introductions from Japanese automakers like Toyota's 2024 Tacoma or Lexus' 2024 TX and GX. No worries, though, as Cadillac is keeping the banner up for the Big Detroit Three and also the passenger car sector. And they're at it internationally, also.
Toyota and Lexus seem to have provided the best possible sensory overload for CUVs, SUVs, and truck fans but let us all remember that passenger car enthusiasts – if not buyers – still exist. And Caddy diligently catered to everyone's needs just recently with the arrival of the refreshed 2024 XT4 crossover (from $39k), the 2024 CT4-V and CT5-V (including in Blackwing format), plus stuff like the second generation CT6 flagship sedan or the first-ever GT4 Coupe-SUV.
Only the latter two are forbidden fruit in America because Cadillac not only played with 20th-anniversary V-series goodies for the home market but also wanted to make sure China didn't feel neglected, either. As such, no CT6 will reach US shores, instead being reserved for the most significant automotive market of the world – complete with its novel Escala-inspired styling.
The land yacht, sorry, sedan, of 5,223 mm/over 205 inches in length has retained its RWD platform and 50:50 weight distribution but is now motivated by a little 2.0-liter engine linked to a ten-speed auto and costs from around $51k in its new home market. That's a stark change from the original US format with up to 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 engines under the hood and access to CT6-V goodies of the 550-hp Blackwing variety, right?
Oh well, if we cannot have the all-new CT6 at home in America, we might as well dream about it in our sleep, with a bit of help from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Meet the virtual artist tucked behind the AscarissDesign moniker on social media, who has a big craving for neat Cadillac projects and just fulfilled his CGI hunger in more ways than we could have envisioned. So, just recently, the pixel master kicked off the digital proceeds with the upcoming facelift for the fifth-gen Escalade SUV that might travel alongside the all-electric Escalade IQ for their upcoming reveal later this year.
Even better, there's also a feisty alternative to family adventures and grocery-getting – the CGI expert also envisioned a potential Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing station wagon to serve duties both on and off the racetrack. Sure, like that's going to happen when nobody wants estates anymore, and the only ones missing the point are the folks at Audi who still offer for sale the feisty 592-hp RS 6 Avant. Sheesh! Anyway, that is not the main Blackwing course. Instead, the author also took a look at the new CT6 from China and decided that it could still get a US visa – though only after morphing into an aggressive CT6-V Blackwing Coupe. Hopefully, of the 682-hp V8 variety, right?
Only the latter two are forbidden fruit in America because Cadillac not only played with 20th-anniversary V-series goodies for the home market but also wanted to make sure China didn't feel neglected, either. As such, no CT6 will reach US shores, instead being reserved for the most significant automotive market of the world – complete with its novel Escala-inspired styling.
The land yacht, sorry, sedan, of 5,223 mm/over 205 inches in length has retained its RWD platform and 50:50 weight distribution but is now motivated by a little 2.0-liter engine linked to a ten-speed auto and costs from around $51k in its new home market. That's a stark change from the original US format with up to 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 engines under the hood and access to CT6-V goodies of the 550-hp Blackwing variety, right?
Oh well, if we cannot have the all-new CT6 at home in America, we might as well dream about it in our sleep, with a bit of help from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Meet the virtual artist tucked behind the AscarissDesign moniker on social media, who has a big craving for neat Cadillac projects and just fulfilled his CGI hunger in more ways than we could have envisioned. So, just recently, the pixel master kicked off the digital proceeds with the upcoming facelift for the fifth-gen Escalade SUV that might travel alongside the all-electric Escalade IQ for their upcoming reveal later this year.
Even better, there's also a feisty alternative to family adventures and grocery-getting – the CGI expert also envisioned a potential Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing station wagon to serve duties both on and off the racetrack. Sure, like that's going to happen when nobody wants estates anymore, and the only ones missing the point are the folks at Audi who still offer for sale the feisty 592-hp RS 6 Avant. Sheesh! Anyway, that is not the main Blackwing course. Instead, the author also took a look at the new CT6 from China and decided that it could still get a US visa – though only after morphing into an aggressive CT6-V Blackwing Coupe. Hopefully, of the 682-hp V8 variety, right?