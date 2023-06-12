This 1964 Lincoln Continental Is an American Luxurious Extravaganza

Do you want to get tired just from walking around your car? Do you want to make a 30-point U-turn? Well, boy, oh boy, do I have the vehicle for you. This car is the most American thing out there: it’s unnecessarily massive, it has a big honker of a V8, and it was born from the Blue Oval. I am, of course, talking about the Lincoln Continental.

10 photos Photo: smb0460/Bring a Trailer