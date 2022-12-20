Grab a Piece of Classic Americana With This 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Rag-Top

It is hard to imagine that anything good would come from war, but one could argue that World War II was good for America. Entering the 1950s, the hangover from the war had given way to a booming American economy. Factories that were expanded during the war effort were transfornmed into production facilities for durable goods and automobiles.
The economy grew by 37% in the 1950s, the unemployment rate was less than 5%, and American purchasing power increased by 30% by the beginning of the 60s. It was the decade of Poodle skirts, sock hops, ugly sideburns, drive-in movies, hula hoops, and the birth of good ol' rock-n-roll.
In fact, the 1950's and 60s have been described as "The Golden Age of American Capitalism". Americans were riding a wave of economic prosperity, well-paid blue collar jobs were copious, the middle class grew exponentially, and consumers were spending what they earned purchasing appliances, new home and automobiles.
That was good news for General Motors' premium brand Cadillac which unveiled its first Eldorado (translates to “The Golden One” in Spanish) model in 1953. By the time 1959 rolled around, the Eldorado was in its fourth generation and had become a symbol of American opulence.
The fourth generation abandoned just about every characteristic from the third-generation models as it was significantly larger, wider, and adopted a much lower profile. It came with dual bullet taillights imbedded in the the largest tailfins in the industry.
Back then, it was primarily the automobile industry that supported America's once proud steel industry that sprouted the eastern cities of Pittsburgh and Cleveland and the Eldorado was a recipient of a whole lot of the steel. Weighing a whopping 5,058 lbs. (2,294 kgs), the Eldorado was a tank without the gun turret. It was heavily chromed from the front grille and bumper to the rear bumper and mirrors with numerous other shiny accents.
The most desirable and expensive ($7,400 / $75,706 in 2022 dollars) Eldorado was the Biarritz Convertible, of which only 1,320 were built for the 1959 model year. One of those land yachts will find its way onto the auction block next month at the RM Sotheby's auction at the Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona, on January 26.
This vehicle was professionally restored some years ago although the exact year is not clear and only shows minor wear and tear today. It is finished in the Eldorado-only color of Hampton Green hue with Slate Green Metallic upholstery and a white pinpoint vinyl convertible top that fits neatly beneath a three-piece “parade boot.”
Powered by the standard equipment Tri-Power 345-horsepower (257 kW) 390 cu in (6.4L) V8 engine with a Hydra-Matic Drive transmission, the Eldorado Biarritz also came with power steering and power brakes.
It rode on a air-suspension however, this particular car has had the original suspension removed in favor of a new, improved air-suspension system but, the original system will be included in the sale. The original parade boot, owners manual, and a copy of the Cadillac build sheet will also accompany the sale.
The auction will be conducted at No Reserve, meaning it will go to the highest bidder and Sotheby's has not offered an estimated as to how much the car may sell for however, according to Hagerty, a similar car sold for over $346,000 at auction a including a buyer's premium this past August.
So, if your are in the mood for a grand piece of Americana and have excess room in your garage, head out to the desert next month and get in on the bidding.
