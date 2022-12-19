Lowered Caddy Escalade Rides on Hulking Forgiatos to Flaunt Its Modified Body Kit

These days, the Lambo Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan are seen as the king and queen of the ultra-luxury super-SUV segment, if you ask the North American aftermarket realm.
Their suppositions are easily supported by the sheer number of modified examples. And things are only going to get more expansive as we approach the next moment of inflection. That would be when both Ferrari’s 715-hp Purosangue coach-door super-SUV and BMW’s outrageous XM (735-hp in Label Red attire) will hit the market.
Until then, perhaps one might want to stand out in the more traditional North American customization and personalization crowd. As such, one can never falter when selecting the ubiquitous Cadillac Escalade, particularly when trying to ‘make your own’ the latest and (arguably) greatest, the angular fifth-generation jewel of a behemoth full-size SUV.
Hey, one does not even need a Caddy Escalade-V or ESV to impress. Here is a fitting example. So, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have a custom, aero-tuned Caddy Escalade to showcase from Arizona-based Creative Bespoke. And it’s a true silver gem if the pun is allowed.
As such, the entire body is dressed in a gray shade that looks like molten silver under the right light. But that is not all, as the full-size luxury SUV rides completely and utterly posh on a humongous set of Forgiato aftermarket forged wheels, matched with shiny polished chrome attire. Plus, it sits a bit snugly – probably thanks to a lowering links artifice, to make it a tad more menacing.
But that is not all, as the Caddy Escalade was also fitted with a sporty aerodynamic kit composed of new grille elements, a more pronounced, sportier bumper treatment, fresh side skirts, plus a nice rear wing and bumper add-on. Unfortunately, if you need additional details about what went down with this Caddy, tough luck – as there were none shared by either of the aftermarket outlets.
Until then, perhaps one might want to stand out in the more traditional North American customization and personalization crowd. As such, one can never falter when selecting the ubiquitous Cadillac Escalade, particularly when trying to ‘make your own’ the latest and (arguably) greatest, the angular fifth-generation jewel of a behemoth full-size SUV.
Hey, one does not even need a Caddy Escalade-V or ESV to impress. Here is a fitting example. So, the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have a custom, aero-tuned Caddy Escalade to showcase from Arizona-based Creative Bespoke. And it’s a true silver gem if the pun is allowed.
As such, the entire body is dressed in a gray shade that looks like molten silver under the right light. But that is not all, as the full-size luxury SUV rides completely and utterly posh on a humongous set of Forgiato aftermarket forged wheels, matched with shiny polished chrome attire. Plus, it sits a bit snugly – probably thanks to a lowering links artifice, to make it a tad more menacing.
But that is not all, as the Caddy Escalade was also fitted with a sporty aerodynamic kit composed of new grille elements, a more pronounced, sportier bumper treatment, fresh side skirts, plus a nice rear wing and bumper add-on. Unfortunately, if you need additional details about what went down with this Caddy, tough luck – as there were none shared by either of the aftermarket outlets.