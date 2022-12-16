Would You Buy the 2023 Cadillac CT4 With the New 1.5-Liter Engine?

Yep, you read that right, a Cadillac with a 1.5-liter engine, because that’s what downsizing for making cars less polluting, and in this instance cheaper too, does. Say hello to the 1.5L-powered Cadillac CT4.
Mind you, there should be a big asterisk, because it is only available in China, in two configurations named the 25T Luxury and 25T Fashion that join the 28T “to strengthen Cadillac’s new American luxury rear-wheel drive sports sedan family.”
With a 1.5-liter displacement, the turbocharged mill has four cylinders, and incorporates a 35MPa high-pressure side-injected direct injection fuel system, state-of-the-art ECM with improved computing power, and active thermal management, as well as dual-balance shaft system to improve the driving feel by reducing vibrations.
The GM-owned brand says that the new 1.5L unit develops 208 hp (211 ps / 155 kW) and 199 lb-ft (270 Nm) of torque between 1,750 and 4,500 rpm. It works in conjunction with an upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission, and enables 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 7.9 seconds.
It has a double-pivot MacPherson-type suspension at the front, and a five-spoke independent suspension at the rear, Cadillac says. Moreover, just like the 28T Prestige, the new 25T versions of the CT4 feature active safety gear, such as the Lane Keep Assist, and Side Blind Zone Alert.
In terms of pricing, the automaker is asking a minimum of RMB 219,700 (equal to $31,530) for the lesser variant of the 1.5-liter-powered CT4, and RMB 231,700 ($33,250) for the better-equipped grade.
Over here, the CT4 comes in the Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trim levels, carrying MSRPs of $35,790, $40,690, and $41,890 respectively. Getting the all-wheel drive models means paying a minimum of $37,790, $42,690, and $43,890 respectively. The CT4 packs a 2.0-liter four-pot in our market, with the 2.7-liter four-banger available only on the Premium Luxury.
With a 1.5-liter displacement, the turbocharged mill has four cylinders, and incorporates a 35MPa high-pressure side-injected direct injection fuel system, state-of-the-art ECM with improved computing power, and active thermal management, as well as dual-balance shaft system to improve the driving feel by reducing vibrations.
The GM-owned brand says that the new 1.5L unit develops 208 hp (211 ps / 155 kW) and 199 lb-ft (270 Nm) of torque between 1,750 and 4,500 rpm. It works in conjunction with an upgraded eight-speed automatic transmission, and enables 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 7.9 seconds.
It has a double-pivot MacPherson-type suspension at the front, and a five-spoke independent suspension at the rear, Cadillac says. Moreover, just like the 28T Prestige, the new 25T versions of the CT4 feature active safety gear, such as the Lane Keep Assist, and Side Blind Zone Alert.
In terms of pricing, the automaker is asking a minimum of RMB 219,700 (equal to $31,530) for the lesser variant of the 1.5-liter-powered CT4, and RMB 231,700 ($33,250) for the better-equipped grade.
Over here, the CT4 comes in the Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trim levels, carrying MSRPs of $35,790, $40,690, and $41,890 respectively. Getting the all-wheel drive models means paying a minimum of $37,790, $42,690, and $43,890 respectively. The CT4 packs a 2.0-liter four-pot in our market, with the 2.7-liter four-banger available only on the Premium Luxury.