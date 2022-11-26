1964 Lincoln Continental Restomod Gets Monstrous Engine and Loads of Modifications

The 1960s marked an amazing decade for the automotive industry, and American cars got their foot in the door big time with names like Mustang, C2 Corvette, Pontiac GTO, and the list goes on, and among these legends, we find the massive, earth shattering Lincoln Continental.
The Lincoln Continental was revolutionary, bringing elegance to a world filled with huge fins and a tacky amount of chrome even for an American car. It was dignified and subtle, not like its competitor, the “look at me I’m here and I’m loud!” Cadillac. It had small, classy elements that reminded everyone who saw it and rode in it that it was nothing short of special. And, to top it of, anyone looked like a rock-star getting out of it through the suicide doors.
The main focus for this massice beast was to make it as comfortable and as quiet as possible. The suspension was soft, and the smooth V8, paired with the relaxed transmission, made you feel like a baby being softly tucked into bed. Well, with that said, if you fancy making obnoxious amounts of noise and burning tires like there's no tomorrow while still looking cool, I have the perfect car for you.
Barrett-Jackson has announced on Twitter that a heavily modified 1964 Lincoln Continental will go up at auction in January 2023 in Scottsdale, and boy oh boy, is it a wild one, both inside and out.
The highlights of the extensive list of modifications are an all aluminum 490 hp (497 ps) V8 that is, of course, modified with better free-flowing heads and a custom tune, an automatic 6-speed transmission, and air-ride suspension kit, among many other goodies.
This car certainly is an unique creation, essentially being a classy gentleman with an attitude problem - an interesting combination, to say the least, that will upset some purists. While, yes, it is a cool combination of style, noise and power, it isn’t for everyone, and some people might be offended that such a car was mutilated, but that's the whole point of a restomod. You take a car destined for the scrap and save it, even if that means making some controversial changes in the process - and all in all, it's another one of these precious cars saved from an imminent death, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.
So, keep your eyes peeled on Barrett-Jackson to be able to get your hands on this absolute monstrous creation!
