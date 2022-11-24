2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Makes “at Least 500 Horsepower,” Says Chief Engineer

When asked how many ponies are hiding under the hood of the Dark Horse, 2024 Ford Mustang chief engineer Edwin Krenz answered “at least 500 horsepower.” He also promised 480-plus horsepower from the GT, which has a slightly downtuned version of the fourth-generation Coyote.
The primary difference between the third-generation Coyote of the S550 Mustang and fourth-generation Coyote comes in the guise of dual throttle bodies. These 80-millimeter units allow more air to enter the powerplant, resulting in bigger bangs for more power. By comparison, the Mach 1 from the previous generation features a single 87-millimeter unit shared with the flat-plane-crankshaft Voodoo V8-engined Shelby GT350.
Speaking to Evan J. Smith, a.k.a. REVan Evan, the chief engineer of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang had an interesting thing to say about the GT. “I said 480 horsepower, and I intentionally said plus. The reason I said plus is that we got a competitor sitting at 485, and I don’t like to be second.” That competitor is, of course, the Challenger with the 392 HEMI.
Codenamed Apache and derived from the 5.7-liter Eagle, the 6.4-liter big boy makes 475 pound-feet (644 Nm). Torque figures for the redesigned Coyote aren’t available at press time, but remember that the Mach 1 produces 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) from a displacement of 5.0 liters. Also worthy of note, the biggest difference between the GT- and Dark Horse-spec engines comes in the guise of forged connecting rods. The conrods in question are similar to those in the Shelby GT500's 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8.
Lower down the spectrum, the Mustang will continue to rely on the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo. Minor improvements to the piston dome, shape of the combustion chamber, as well as valve and injector orientation resulted in a slightly higher compression ratio. As opposed to the previous-generation Mustang’s 9.5:1 for the standard tune and 9.37:1 for the High-Performance Package, the EcoBoost in the S650 runs a 10.6:1 compression ratio.
