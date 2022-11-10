Lyndon B. Johnson Used to Drive This 1964 Lincoln Continental, Now It Can Be Yours

LBJ is considered one of the best and one of the worst presidents of the United States. Born in Texas, the American politician served as the 37th vice prez under John F. Kennedy until tragedy struck. Just over two hours after JFK’s assassination in Dallas, Lyndon Baines Johnson was sworn in as the 36th president on Air Force One with Mrs. Kennedy in attendance.
Known for working especially hard and being politically savvy, the gentleman who escalated military operations in Vietnam, much to the American public’s condemnation, also had a thing for cars. The vehicle that we usually associate with LBJ is the Lincoln Continental, although he also owned a fire engine, a Ford Phaeton, and a rather quirky Amphicar.
Currently showing 16,036 miles (25,808 kilometers) on the clock, the featured Continental is a 1964 model, the 405th produced based on the 4Y86N400405 chassis number. Finished in September 1963, it was transported to Dallas. Bought new by Lyndon B. Johnson, the open-top luxobarge was often used by LBJ to give tours of his ranch at dizzying speeds, much to the dislike of his passengers and the cattle on the said ranch.
Currently located in Carrollton, this land yacht is rocking Arctic White paintwork over beige leather upholstery. Reconditioned under previous ownership, the Conti boasts a retractable antenna, a white top, rear-hinged rear doors, chrome bumpers, and 15-inch steelies. Power steering and power brakes also need to be mentioned, along with vacuum-operated door locks, air conditioning, and a 430-ci powerplant with 320 ponies on deck. Capable of 465 pound-foot (630 Nm), the leviathan hiding under the hood is joined by a four-barrel carburetor and three-speed automatic.
Recently serviced with fresh oil, the 1964 model year Lincoln Continental is equipped with a 2.89:1 rear differential and an AM/FM radio. Offered with plenty of historical documentation, paperwork, and photos of LBJ behind the wheel, this piece of political and automotive history is going for $75,000 on Bring a Trailer at the moment of reporting. The auction ends in less than six days on Wednesday, November 16th, at 10:45 PM.
