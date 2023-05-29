Second-Gen Cadillac CT6 Launches Alongside First-Ever GT4 Coupe SUV and XT4 in China

The next iteration of the full-size luxury sedan is (unfortunately) forbidden fruit in America. Still, in China, the Escala-inspired styling is fair game alongside new entries like the updated XT4 compact SUV and the first-ever GT4 Coupe-style SUV.
At home in the United States, the 2024 XT4, with thorough updates, is already up for grabs from almost $40k after a $1,600 hike compared to the 2023 model year without a facelift. Also, Caddy worked its wonders on the 2024 CT4-V and CT5-V plus their Blackwings and included the latter in the 20th anniversary V-series celebrations from $63k and $95k, respectively. But enough with the cold MSRP figures.
Instead, let us think of a better way to make Cadillac fans happy. Well, over halfway around the globe, the luxury General Motors subsidiary is keen on retaining the CT6 full-size flagship sedan love by its fan base in China. So, the first car that adopted the brand's retcon for names and the first RWD full-size sedan since the Fleetwood has not been available at home in the US for a while as the love for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks is much greater than before. But Chinese customers still value the tradition of an honest and luxurious land yacht, and they are getting access to the second-generation CT6 with lots of Escala-inspired styling.
But wait, as there is much more. The North American automaker celebrated not one, not two, but three introductions in China as the refreshed XT4 arrived alongside the big CT6 sedan, and there's also a new addition to the CUV pack to keep everyone satisfied. So, meet the first-ever Cadillac GT4, the first coupe SUV for the company, and a luxury compact SUV representative, just like the upgraded 2024 XT4. All three of them feature the latest styling perks from Caddy's designers and "are artistically integrated with industry-leading technologies, such as a 33-inch freeform 9K screen and intelligent connectivity." 9k, by the way, stands for a resolution of around 9,200 by 5,750 pixels!
The GT4 has a styling connection to the Lyriq electric SUV, but under the hood reside 1.5 and 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engines mated with a 9-speed transmission and 48V mild hybrid technology. There's also an available Sports Package alongside "segment-only" stuff like a 15-speaker AKG audio system and a 33-inch "freeform display," so it is only natural that prices kick off at RMB 219,700 ($31,045 at the current exchange rate) and can go as high as RMB 309,700 (almost $44k).
Meanwhile, the CT6 land yacht (it's 5,223 mm/over 205 inches long) keeps its RWD platform and 50:50 weight distribution but is motivated by a smallish 2.0-liter engine linked to a ten-speed auto and costs between RMB 359,700 ($50,830) and RMB 469,700 ($66,374). Last but not least, the XT4 with 1.5L or the 233-hp 2.0-liter turbo ranges from RMB 229,700 ($32,459) to RMB 275,700 ($38,959).
Instead, let us think of a better way to make Cadillac fans happy. Well, over halfway around the globe, the luxury General Motors subsidiary is keen on retaining the CT6 full-size flagship sedan love by its fan base in China. So, the first car that adopted the brand's retcon for names and the first RWD full-size sedan since the Fleetwood has not been available at home in the US for a while as the love for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks is much greater than before. But Chinese customers still value the tradition of an honest and luxurious land yacht, and they are getting access to the second-generation CT6 with lots of Escala-inspired styling.
But wait, as there is much more. The North American automaker celebrated not one, not two, but three introductions in China as the refreshed XT4 arrived alongside the big CT6 sedan, and there's also a new addition to the CUV pack to keep everyone satisfied. So, meet the first-ever Cadillac GT4, the first coupe SUV for the company, and a luxury compact SUV representative, just like the upgraded 2024 XT4. All three of them feature the latest styling perks from Caddy's designers and "are artistically integrated with industry-leading technologies, such as a 33-inch freeform 9K screen and intelligent connectivity." 9k, by the way, stands for a resolution of around 9,200 by 5,750 pixels!
The GT4 has a styling connection to the Lyriq electric SUV, but under the hood reside 1.5 and 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engines mated with a 9-speed transmission and 48V mild hybrid technology. There's also an available Sports Package alongside "segment-only" stuff like a 15-speaker AKG audio system and a 33-inch "freeform display," so it is only natural that prices kick off at RMB 219,700 ($31,045 at the current exchange rate) and can go as high as RMB 309,700 (almost $44k).
Meanwhile, the CT6 land yacht (it's 5,223 mm/over 205 inches long) keeps its RWD platform and 50:50 weight distribution but is motivated by a smallish 2.0-liter engine linked to a ten-speed auto and costs between RMB 359,700 ($50,830) and RMB 469,700 ($66,374). Last but not least, the XT4 with 1.5L or the 233-hp 2.0-liter turbo ranges from RMB 229,700 ($32,459) to RMB 275,700 ($38,959).