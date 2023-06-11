Ferrari SF90 Tries Copying the Donk Look, Does It Suit It?

Unlike their rivals at Lamborghini, which have recently launched the Revuelto, Ferrari embraced electrification a few years ago. Their first venture into this world was made with the LaFerrari hypercar, and as of 2019, with the SF90.
Despite the electrified powertrain, it's not a successor to the iconic LaFerrari. In fact, it shares its construction with the F8, as well as its processor to some extent, namely the 488 and the 296 GTB. Unlike the hypercar that gunned for the likes of the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918, the SF90 won't be built in limited numbers. Production has been taking place at Maranello for the last four years, and it will be a while until they pull the plug on it and come up with yet another electrified mid-engine machine.
Its plug-in hybrid powertrain mixes a turbo'd 4.0-liter V8 with three electric motors. Two were mounted at the front axle, and the third one was housed between the eight-banger and the eight-speed automatic transmission that features dual clutches. The total output is 986 hp (1,000 ps/736 kW), enabling zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.5 seconds. It has a maximum speed of 211 mph (340 kph) and can travel on zero emissions for up to 15.5 miles (25 km). In the EV mode, it's a front-wheel drive vehicle.
Since its grand unveiling back in 2019, followed by the introduction of the Spider (convertible) one year later, we've seen it being subjected to all kinds of tests. And no one can deny its neck-snapping performance nor the pretty looks, as this is one sexy exotic. Multiple tuners have launched various upgrades for it, like beefed-up body kits and reupholstered interiors. Tons of wheel options are also available for the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider, though not many look as good as the ones offered by the Prancing Horse.
The same goes for the alloys equipping the pictured supercar. Well, 'pictured' may be an overstatement, as we're looking at renderings, because no one is crazy enough to donk the heck out of it. Those massive wheels would ruin any vehicle's comfort and turning radius; in this case, they mix two hues, black and red, and are decorated by Forgiato center caps as imagined by 412donklife. Wider at the rear, the alloys make it look ridiculous. As for the rest of the digital project, it is a two-tone proposal, with red being the dominating shade, joined by black on the roof, windscreen surround, and several other elements for some well-deserved contrast, and a red interior with several yellow accents.
We certainly wouldn't give our Ferrari SF90 supercar such big wheels if we ever won the lottery, though that doesn't mean all enthusiasts would agree. So, where do you stand?
