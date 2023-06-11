This Toy Hauler RV Was Turned Into a Spacious Home With Two Bathrooms and a Rear Deck

For those whose jobs allow it, mobile living can be one of the most liberating experiences for a few reasons. One of the most crucial aspects is, of course, being able to travel to new places and make life more focused on new experiences.
But living on the road is about more than just being able to see the world. It's a way to escape the rat race, get out of the polluted city landscape, cut down on living costs, and so much more. It's also a fantastic process when you consider that a lot of nomads get to design their mobile dwellings just the way they like it, including what they deem necessary and giving up useless distractions.
The final significant aspect regarding mobile living is that you get to bring your own comfort with you wherever you go. There's no need for the compromises that renting a hotel room entails. Granted, that's not true for every mobile home build, as some rely on converting regular vans, which means they are relatively cramped.
But this mobile dwelling is constructed out of a fifth-wheel Heartland Torque SS toy hauler RV. That means there's ample space to make it feel like a proper home, as it's meant to have enough room to store adventure toys like snowmobiles, dirt bikes, or ATVs. On top of that, choosing such a large vehicle to serve as the platform also means that utilities are less of a concern. In this case, we're talking about a staggering 2,000W of solar power combined with a 5,000W lithium battery pack, which can take care of all electric needs even when off-grid camping for longer periods.
There's plenty of space to not feel claustrophobic, and it looks nice with the large bathroom vanity and decorative plants making the room feel homey. There's also a regular flush toilet with a waste tank large enough to last two weeks when boondocking. And probably the craziest thing is that there's a secondary service bathroom with another vanity and flush toilet.
So, choosing a fifth-wheel RV to convert into a mobile home has quite a few advantages, with more comfort and facilities available thanks to the increase in space. But there are also drawbacks, as a vehicle this large and cumbersome cannot go to all the remote locations van lifers often choose. However, there are enough fantastic places you could visit, even in an RV, that you'll grow old and tired way before you get the chance to explore them all.
The first thing you notice here is just how nicely designed it is, with a propane-powered stove and oven combo, a residential-sized fridge, and plenty of storage. But the most excellent part of this kitchen is the island that provides a sizeable prep surface as well as a sink, forming a work triangle that makes cooking a breeze.
The kitchen here is flanked by a cushy medium-sized sofa, next to which sits an electric fireplace, a bookshelf, and a large TV. The wall opposite it houses a generous dining table and a large sofa-bed creation with storage underneath. The area is also very well illuminated with plenty of natural light able to flow in and fill the space. The decorations are the final piece of the puzzle, making this area feel spacious, welcoming, and warm.
The last two rooms on board are the bedrooms, situated at opposite ends of the RV. The kids' room is relatively basic, with the bunk bed, clothes and games storage, and a few other minor features. It also houses the washer and dryer combo, which cuts down on the space available, albeit not by much. But that's not an issue, as the bedroom is mainly used as just a place to sleep rather than a room to spend the entire day in.
As a result of this, it can become an office when needed, or it can double as a play space for the kids, and it is overall relatively cushy. And the best thing about this being a former toy hauler is that the back door opens from the top down, acting as a ramp or, in this case, a deck. This is a fantastic feature to have in a mobile home, making it feel much more like a traditional home and allowing a connection with the surrounding nature.
Overall, this former toy hauler RV does a tremendous job serving as a mobile home. It's incredibly spacious, with the garage turned into a living area, and has plenty of practicality with so much room for solar panels and a huge freshwater tank. It's an excellent option for living life on the road and taking things slow.
On top of that, there's a mammoth 150-gallon (568-liter) freshwater tank that can comfortably and uncompromisingly last this family of six up to a week. And that includes shower usage, as this RV has such a thing. In fact, the bathroom is a relatively large unit here compared to many mobile homes, even including a shallow bathtub.
But enough about the practicality aspect of this RV mobile home, let's check out the interior and see if it's just as good. And we'll start with the central part, which is an open area that blends the kitchen with the living and dining space.
The master bedroom used by the parents is a bit nicer, as it serves multiple purposes. This area used to be the toy garage before this RV was modified, so it is rather spacious. The family decided that a bed mounted on elevator tracks would be the best option for this space, as it leaves the room uncluttered during the day.
