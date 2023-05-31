The 2023 Luxe Elite 46RKB Is a Monster Fifth Wheel With Jaw-Dropping Features

Go big or go home. But what if you could do both at the same time?
What if you could go big – the biggest! – and do so with your home, which you could then take anywhere with you? What if, in the process, you ended up with the longest, most luxurious, and high-quality fifth wheel on the market, an RV that could easily work as a permanent home for the entire family? Then, you'd get the 2023 Luxe Elite 46RKB fifth wheel.
Luxe is an Indiana-based manufacturer of luxury trailers and toy hauler fifth wheels, boasting of being the best on the market. Talk is cheap, but Luxe has the experience and the client roster to show that these are not empty words where they're concerned.
Their Luxe Elite series is described as "the best constructed luxury fifth wheel," though if you think about it, the name really does say all you need to know about it. Today, we're looking at the 46RKB model from the series, the newest and flashiest, which may also be the longest on the market.
At this length and a gross weight of 25,999 lbs (11,793 kg), the 2023 Luxe Elite needs a special towing vehicle, and the towing hitch and the hydraulic levels are heavy-duty to take both these aspects into account. The RV is a triple-axle with independent suspension, an all-body paintjob, and 3-inch graphite-infused closed-cell foam insulation that makes it ideal for all-season use. Also for the purpose of proper insulation, the windows are double-pane glass.
Built on the frame of a toy hauler, the new Luxe Elite feels like a luxury condo inside, with padded walls and roofs. It offers sleeping for four people in the standard configuration, with a master bedroom at the front and a guest bed in the living room. Perhaps more outrageous than the RV itself is the fact that it can be further customized, so if you have the cash and you plan to have more people sleeping over, you can add or remove pieces of furniture to make that happen.
Storage options abound here, as they do in the rest of the home – and the use of this particular word is not accidental. This feels like a brick-and-mortar luxury home but on wheels. As one, it would probably be on the smaller side, but as an RV, it's big enough to host a small wedding reception.
The living room has no less than three couches, one of which becomes a bed, facing a large-screen smart LG TV and a fireplace, both set against a feature wall made of hickory hardwood with real tile inlays. All the wood inside this RV is real hardwood, manufactured by hand by local Amish communities, heavy, durable, and very beautiful.
Of course, the new Luxe Elite is as awesome on the outside and underneath as it is inside. This one features a full solar package (1600W of solar panels, inverter, and eight insulated batteries), two 30K BTU furnaces, water tank insulation, on-demand water heater, 3-stage water filter, several exterior storage bays beside the large garage, two awnings, a 4-camera system, an exterior entertainment area with yet another large-screen smart TV, telescopic handrail with an illuminated handle, a 6500 LP Onan Generator, and keyless entry. And that's just the proverbial icing on the cake.
The new Luxe Elite 46RKB is designed and built to substitute for a permanent home on the road that makes no compromise in terms of quality, luxury features, and comfort. It's more of a palace or at least a mansion on wheels than a home, but let's not trip over semantics. It's wheeled luxury – and it's priced accordingly, starting at $498,918 before options. You can put a price on things like comfort and that cozy home feeling, as it turns out.
The 46RKB measures 48.2 feet (14.7 meters) in total length, so to say it's massive feels like an understatement. To that length, it adds no fewer than six slide-outs that expand available space inside and the kind of features you'd be hard-pressed to find even in a premium residential construction. Nothing about this RV feels like a compromise; there is no decontent happening: everything from the window covers to the exterior paint to the finishes, and the insulation is premium stuff.
The kitchen is at the rear, on an elevated platform over the cavernous garage. To say that it makes city apartment kitchens cower in shame doesn't even begin to describe it. It's huge and hugely luxurious, with an island with a sink and a dishwasher, wraparound quartz countertops, a large four-burner range with an oven and a convection microwave above, a two-door fridge with freezer, and an integrated breakfast bar that overlooks the living room. To one side, by the largest window here, is a 4-person extendable dinner table.
A half-bath is available in the center of the layout, with a full bath at the front and serving as the en suite to the master bedroom. This area features a king-size bed and even more storage options, while the bathroom has dual sinks with vanity, an oversize shower, a hidden laundry room, and a walk-in wardrobe with a dresser and a shoe rack. It's a woman’s dream come true – as long as said dream also involves living on the road full-time.
