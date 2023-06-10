Pet-Friendly Gooseneck Tiny Comes With a Hammock Loft and a Cool Laundry Area

Just because tiny homes are small, it doesn’t mean that they can’t feel just as spacious as any other modern, full-size dwelling. This pet-friendly gooseneck tiny house proves that you can live comfortably in a compact space. Thanks to an ingenious design, it makes room for a modern living room, a kitchen with tons of storage, a cool hammock loft, a spacious bathroom, and a full-size bedroom. It even has a nice laundry area next to the master bedroom!
They say that tiny living and luxury don’t really go together, but in the sea of tinies, you’re bound to find some high-end models that pack functionality in every square inch of space. MitchCraft’s newest creation is a great example. Designed by a skilled team in Fort Collins, Colorado, this gooseneck house shows that you can also live large in a smaller space.
This home sits on a triple-axle trailer, and it measures 32 ft (9.7 meters) in length. It’s also 10 ft (3 meters) wide, so it’s an overwidth model that requires a special permit to be moved from one place to another. The gooseneck, which was named “Casey’s 32′ x 10′ Tiny Home,” features a gray exterior siding with metal accents that highlight the modern aesthetic. But that’s not the only thing that makes this dwelling stand out.
There’s also a built-in kennel that’s perfect for a dog. The interior stairs conceal this area, which has enough room for pet toys or a small bed. The owners can clean up the kennel from the outside since it has a door that opens up to facilitate access. This tiny also comes with an outdoor shower, which helps keep the dirt out of the house.
The interior mirrors the exterior, featuring a modern design. And although it offers less than 400 sq ft (37 sq meters) of living space, the smart layout makes this home feel incredibly large. The large glass door, along with the numerous windows, play a big role in making the place appear bigger than it really is. The house is also filled with tons of storage hacks. For example, in front of the entryway are several cubby holes created to fit the owner’s shoes.
You can also spot a cat tree next to the door that leads to a unique hammock loft. This area is drenched in natural light since it includes a skylight placed above the hammock floor. It’s the perfect spot for stargazing. This clever design allows plenty of sunshine to come into the living room as well. This area is positioned underneath the hammock loft, and it comes with a custom light wall that adds to the cozy ambiance.
The living room has a couch and a custom cabinet that provides all the space people need for books, clothes, or other necessary items. It even has a TV that pops up from the cabinet whenever owners want to relax and watch their favorite shows from the comfort of their couch or the hammock loft!
The kitchen in this tiny is placed a few steps away from the living room, and it comes with everything one could possibly need. It has an induction cooktop, a hood range, a dishwasher, a built-in refrigerator, and a black sink that goes nicely with the light cabinetry. This area includes a small oven, and it features tons of storage. There are numerous cabinets, shelves, drawers, and a LeMans corner unit that maximizes space.
The kitchen has a generous countertop that extends towards the living room, creating a dining space with a table that sits two. Above the kitchen is a catwalk with led lights underneath that brings warmth to the whole place.
But the kitchen is not the only cozy area in this tiny home. The spa-like bathroom with heated floors will definitely catch your attention too. It’s surprisingly spacious, and it includes a gorgeous vanity with a vessel sink and a walk-in shower. Just like the rest of the dwelling, the bathroom also has plenty of storage room for toiletries, towels, and other items.
This house goes big on storage space since the stairs that lead to the second loft also come with some built-in drawers. At the top of the stairs is a beautiful custom pet gate that separates the bedroom from the rest of the home. The master bedroom sits above the gooseneck tongue, so there’s plenty of headroom. This area has a bed that can comfortably sleep two and a wardrobe. It even comes with some drawers, shelves, and a small nightstand.
But what’s interesting is the area next to the master bedroom, which was designed to function as a laundry room. It sits higher, so there’s not as much headroom. However, it does come with a privacy wall that incorporates a washer/dryer, as well as a cabinet that slides out. Behind the wall are numerous shelves that can fit clothes, baskets, or other necessary products. Plus, owners have plenty of room to store away items that don’t really have their own space inside the house.
Overall, “Casey’s 32′ x 10′ Tiny Home” proves that less can be more for some people. The final cost of this custom dwelling is $250,000. It’s definitely not a “tiny” price, but this is a luxury gooseneck house that packs everything a small family could possibly need.