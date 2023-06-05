This Airstream Has Been Completely Renovated for Cheap and Boasts a Functional Interior

Bus living might sound like a crazy idea, but you will be surprised by its convenience and affordability. It could be a true adventure of rediscovering and experiencing new cultures for a couple or a single person. But that doesn't mean a family can't hop on and make the best of their lives, as we can see with this family of four.
Sean and Shannon live full-time with their two children inside a 29-foot (8.8-meter) Sovereign Airstream that they refurbished to fit their needs. Shannon wanted this type of vehicle since she is an artsy person and wanted to design the interior herself. They bought it for $14,000, and they spent around $37,000 in total, which includes the price of the Airstream and the redecoration. They only had to pay for the materials as there were no labor costs since Sean did all the work.
The exterior includes outdoor camping storage, a propane tank, black and gray tanks, a generator, two 100-amp/h batteries, an electric jack, and 30-amp outlets. Other features found on the exterior are a large awning, LED marker lights, and customized black details all around the Airstream.
Going inside, we are greeted by an entryway that resembles a traditional home. This is where they get their shoes off, put them on a rack, and take a blanket or a pillow from the storage box where also a heater is stored. A tiny shelf provides more storage, and you can hang your jackets on the wall rack. To make this side more welcoming, Shannon added a simple wallpaper.
On the right, we find a living area that is also used as an office and a bedroom for the kids. Sean built a large desk integrated into the rear end of the RV with tons of storage. He also created a small upper cabinet for even more storage. The couch can be transformed into a two-person bed from where they can watch incredible movies on the laptop from the desk. To make sleeping comfortable and more private, each window comes with pull-down blinds. The floor is made of vinyl planks in Oak color to resemble a wood texture and also be lighter.
Next to the living room is the kitchen. It is fully functional with a giant fridge, a propane stove, a deep sink, and an oven. The cabinets are made of bamboo wood painted in dark green. They removed the upper cabinets to make the area feel more open. Instead, they created two open shelves on which they added flowers and bowls. The countertops provide more than enough prep space and an extra cutting board that covers the sink. Inside the cabinets, we can find a pantry and other kitchen appliances.
The bathroom is located in the hallway. The rear area is separated from the front side by a glass door, which is also used as a bath door. Inside the bath, we find the same bamboo wood cabinets from the kitchen, a composting toilet, a small round sink, a mirror, and a shower cabin. The shower had a wooden wall that separated it from the sink area. It was exchanged for a plexiglass and a curtain.
In the hallway, we can also find a closet where they store all the hanging clothes and the gauges for the water tanks and battery levels. The lights were exchanged for LED ones that are touch sensitive.
The last room in this mobile home is the master bedroom. It comes with a king-size Posturepedic mattress, two side lights, two cedar nightstands, a terrific custom-made macrame chandelier, a wall cabinet, a fan with a rain guard, and temperature control to make sure this area is not becoming too hot or too cold.
The bed also comes with storage underneath, and it can be accessed by either lifting it or opening the little door. This area stores toys, propane tanks, camping equipment, and a few separate cubbies. The windows in here also come with customized blinds. This way, when the couple is boondocking, they can enjoy their privacy.
Sean and Shannon grew up traveling since they were kids, so downsizing and changing to this lifestyle was not a challenging task as many might think. They wanted to embrace the nomad way of living and show the kids the world and make many friends from different cultures.
Many people choose the nomad lifestyle for the same reason of traveling full-time and not having to search for the perfect accommodation. It is also a way to have a roof over your head without paying a fortune for a conventional house. And if living in a vehicle is not your cup of tea but you still want an affordable home, then tiny homes are here to save the day. They are also quite mobile and can be placed in specific locations in many states.