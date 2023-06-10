This Tiny Home Is Not Just Kid-Friendly but Also Comes With Two Large Loft Bedrooms

A tiny house does not automatically mean an itsy-bitsy area to live in and not have space for almost anything. It means getting rid of things that do not serve a purpose and freeing more time in your life to do the most important things, such as traveling or spending time with friends or family. It also comes with a more wallet-friendly cost than a traditional one and can be transported to most areas that accept THOWs.
Kayla lives with her child Indie, inside a tiny home in County of San Luis Obispo, California. The house is parked on a farm owned by Kayla's friends. It was a great area since she could have the house hooked up to all the necessities. They have been living in the tiny home for about two years.
The house was built by Mint Tiny Homes in Canada and measures 34 ft (10.3 m) in length and 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width. The manufacturer has many different models available, such as lofted and gooseneck designs. The price can differ from model to model and depends on the size and the customizations. But it starts at around $70,000 and can get up to $130,000, with most models priced within the $100,000 range.
The mother and child spend most of their time outdoors, as the whole space is just a playground for the kid. Between the incredible amount of toys and children's items, we can also find an area with turf, a few chairs, and a table. Before entering the house, we are greeted by a teeny-tiny deck created out of scrap wood.
When we enter the house, the living area is the first room. Here, we find a custom-made pull-out couch that can be converted into a bed and a floating TV stand that is missing the TV but comes with plenty of different decorations. There is also a hammock that is hanging from the ceiling and can be stored on a hook that looks like a hand. Down below is a little shelf that holds a few of Indie's books and toys. Kayla added a tall cabinet with a mirror door to get ready before leaving the house. The last thing found in the living space is a child tower next to the kitchen countertop that can be used as a small dining area.
The kitchen is fully functional, with a stove, an oven, a farmhouse sink, an air fryer, a toaster oven, a dishwasher drawer, and an apartment-size fridge with storage underneath. The staircase is also located in the kitchen and comes with tons of storage. On one side is a cabinet with clothes and on the other a pantry.
The lofts are both used as bedrooms. The one on the left is where Kayla sleeps, and it comes with cubbies for storage and a blackout curtain that can be hung in front of the queen-size bed to block the light from the large skylight above it. When the curtain is up, this side of the bedroom can get quite hot, especially in the summer. Kayla bought an evaporative cooling fan to solve this issue, which uses cold water and ice to make cold air. The main bedroom does not have enough headroom to walk, but it has more than enough space to move around.
The bedroom on the right side is Indie's room. It has a neutral and earthy-toned design. The walls are used to display a large collection of hats and add a splash of color. This area is filled with toys and children's items, such as a Montessori play gym and a Nugget couch made of four different pieces, which can be arranged in many ways. There is also a tiny cloth rack for child clothes and shoes.
The initial plan was to make the house travel-friendly, but Kayla quickly realized she was pregnant, so a kid-friendly home was more important. We can clearly see that in how the lofts can be accessed, which is by means of a dual staircase instead of ladders.
The bathroom is further back in the house and is quite spacious for a tiny home. The original design had a shower cabin, but that was changed to a bathtub with glass doors for the child. We can also find a dual washer and dryer with a countertop that acts as a changing table, a few shelves with baskets for extra storage, a composting toilet, a mirror, and a vanity with a sink. The pocket door from the bathroom brings us to the walk-in closet filled from side to side with tons of clothes and shoes.
The house ended up costing $113,000, which is a typical price for a tiny home. Kayla was mostly surprised to realize that the tiny living lifestyle did not come with a significant change in terms of storage as she found out that she had more than enough inside the house.