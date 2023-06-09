This Off-Grid School Bus Has a Homey Aesthetic and a Large Roof Deck for Practicing Yoga

School buses are not well-known as homey areas where you would like to spend your days and nights. But some people create something so wonderful out of those vehicles that we would love to spend most of the summer days traveling in them. Seeing how dull metal shells become such incredible mobile homes with an aesthetic reminding you of a traditional house is impressive.
Many tiny living endorsers change their lifestyles to enjoy their free time while traveling and spending less on accommodation (since you can live inside your mobile house).
Danny created a mobile house from a 38 ft (11.6 m) 2001 Thomas Freightliner school bus. The bus comes with a 5.9 Cummins diesel engine. He plans to spend some years traveling inside the bus and then see where life will bring him. He is originally from New York but has spent lots of time throughout his life camping in the woods with his son. The bus life has been helping him go back to his roots.
He spent around two years designing the blueprint of this house on wheels. During a few months, he and his friends built the entire interior. But this does not mean that the exterior was left behind. The roof has a large deck at the back where Danny practices yoga. It can be accessed either by claiming the exterior ladder or by the opening hatch from the bedroom. The front side of the roof comes with four solar panels, each having 320 watts, which is just enough to power up all the electronics inside while traveling or not boondocking.
The inside looks more like a traditional house than a vehicle, and that is what Danny planned to feel at home even on the road. If the cockpit has been mostly untouched, this cannot be said about the rest of the bus.
Behind the cockpit, we find the living area. One of the challenges Danny had to overcome was storage for all his books. He managed to fit all of them inside the upper open-shelve cabinets. The walls and ceiling are made of pallet wood. The living room comes with a large L-shaped couch that opens up and transforms into a full-size bed for the guests and has tons of storage underneath. On the other side, we find an office area with a large shelf, a desk, and a bench. This table can be moved around and can seat about six people. We can also see a woodstove between the kitchen and living room, which provides the right temperature inside this bus during the winter.
The last areas in this skoolie are the bathroom and the bedroom. The bath has a red cedar wood design and is relatively tiny as it only manages to fit a composting toilet and a shower pan. But it does the job as you do not need much space to include all the required necessities.
The bedroom is also tiny, and it comes with only a two-person bed. The design, however, is quite incredible. We can find more books on shelves, two little nooks on which a candle or drinks can be added, and a few gas pipes that act as a ladder to access the roof deck.
They are also much cheaper as most of them are either old or out of order. But the renovations could hit an astronomical price depending on which customizations you want and, of course, if you decide to have an off-grid system, which is kind of necessary when traveling.
The exterior was painted light blue and had a few lights installed. Besides these, we can also find a few storage boxes where Danny carries his tools and wood for the wood stove. The back of the bus is used as a garage-like type of storage where many different items are stored, such as camping and climbing gear, more tools, extra water and propane tanks, a generator, an inverter, and four lithium-ion batteries.
At the entrance of the kitchen, a giant pantry was created. It comes with lots of room for all the canned food, oils, and spices. It is used also used to separate the living area from the kitchen. The cabinets were placed in an L-shape, offering tons of prep space. The upper shelves provide more storage. The kitchen is fully functional, with a propane gas stove, an oven, a deep sink, a Berkey water filter, and a portable fridge.
Mobile homes have become so popular in the past year, and for a good reason, as we can see with this school bus. But most people choose to have a camper van as they are easier to drive and more accessible to find a place to park. However, skoolies offer much more interior space as they are larger, and you can genuinely create a tiny house on wheels out of them.
