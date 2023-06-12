Is That a Drift-Style GR Supra Shooting Brake? And Is That a Lambo Rat Rod? Oh, Wait

These are all the result of 'irresponsible' or 'intelligent' actions (depending on your POV) from the imaginary realm of digital car content creators. So, no worries, your GR Supra or Hot Rod feelings will not be hurt because this is all wishful thinking.

SUV

Toyota, which has been pushing hard the pedal to the metal on the US automotive market as of late – with the S235 Crown crossover-sedan, the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid and Corolla Nightshade family, the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' and 220-hp Prime plug-in hybrid, the 2024 Grand Highlander or the all-star hero 2024 Tacoma, is not settling down anytime soon. And that's pretty logical, indeed.As such, we caught the all-new 2024 C-HR subcompact crossovershowcasing its illuminated rear logo in the latest official teaser before the introduction on June 26. Unfortunately for US-dwelling folks, the C-HR may not return Stateside for a second stint because the market is inexorably moving toward larger models on what feels like a daily basis. However, not everyone is thinking about the latest Toyota release – and instead, some fans have remained caught in the GR Supra time loop where they still ask themselves, "Is that a Supra?" and answer with, "It's definitely not a BMW."We all know that the real fifth-generation GR Supra was developed by Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) brand in partnership with BMW, so the Japanese sports car is actually twinned with the G29 BMW Z4 roadster, and both are produced in Graz, Austria, by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr. So, obviously, this 'A90' Supra that we are talking about is a figment of someone's imagination. More precisely, that would be London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid, who again makes purists run amok crying their OEM outrage.Because he has a thing or two about models with identity crises and also with shooting brake three-door wagons, his latest depiction of the Toyota GR Supra has taken a swing towards the realm of drift cars with a few bonkers ideas – like the lateral exhausts protruding through the front fenders just in front of the exterior mirrors, the McLaren Speedtail front wheels with BMW logos (!), or the shooting brake vibes mixed with an instance of a crazy black widebody aero and bonkers slammed atmosphere. But do not even think for a second that's an extreme take on a model that exists in real life.That is simply because when artists get a hold of something that doesn't exist in reality, the boundaries of common sense and logic are at a vanishing point. And there is no need to take our word for granted because we have a definitive example coming from the good folks over at 'carsdesignuniverse' who recently directed our attention toward the ensemble work of Pawel Wisniewski and Jans Slapins, the authors of the Lamborghini Rat Rod Concept that is embedded second below!