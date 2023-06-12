2004 Chevrolet Express 3500 Turns From Bland People Mover into Cozy Home on Wheels

The Chevy Express is one of the most widespread vans in North America. In production since the middle of the 1990s, with very few design changes since it first hit the market (which makes it part of a very rare breed), it comes in enough versions to be suitable to almost any kind of need and use. But it never rolls out off the Chevrolet factory doors in a mobile home format, so major interventions are needed for that to happen.
Because it is a van, the Express is ideal for mobile home conversions, and there are even several businesses that have performed such transformations over the years. One of the crews doing that is called Bemyvan, and it's based over in Las Vegas.
An important thing to note when it comes to such builds is that each of them is unique. That's because they're made as per the customer's request and budget, so in most cases what one has to offer another may not.
At the time of writing, Bemyvan builds mobile homes in two classes, B-Loft and B-Adventure. The Chevy we have here is part of something called B-Hotel, a line that's no longer in production and only comprises 26 converted vans.
The one you're looking at now is one of those few. It's a kind of mobile home that allows for round-the-clock off-grid living.
The Express is a 2004 model year, but the transformation took place back in 2020, at a time when the Covid pandemic was raging. It only had two owners since, with the current one trying to sell it for $69,000 – that's just a few grand more than what Bemyvan is asking for the current range of conversions it makes.
That's not half bad, considering what the Chevy has to offer. Listed as a complete skoolie, it comes with more than enough room for two people, who can sleep in a twin bed that during the day converts into a kitchen table.
A mini fridge and two tanks for water, each capable of holding 42 gallons (159 liters), are on deck to ensure hunger and drinking needs are satisfied. Energy is supplied by two solar panels, while hygiene is right at home with the built-in shower (with hot water) and a compostable toilet.
Generally speaking, people who choose to live off the grid tend to let go of entertainment technology, but this skoolie does not. A flat-screen TV running an Amazon Fire stick, a Sony speaker, and a cell reception booster are part of the package.
As for the Chevy itself, it is powered by a 6.0-liter Vortec engine (a mid-range offering for the Express family) that shows just under 100,000 miles (160,000 km) of use.
