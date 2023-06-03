The Jazz Wagon Is a Dirt-Cheap Tiny Home on Wheels With a Recording Studio and a Loft Bed

Adopting van life is easier when you work a fully remote job. But what happens when, for instance, you're a full-time music artist and you want to travel in a mobile home? Well, it's certainly not impossible, as CJ proves it. Today, I'd like to present CJ's tiny house on wheels that doubles as his recording studio, the Jazz Wagon.
Building your dream camper doesn't have to empty your bank accounts necessarily. But, of course, each person's needs and comfort level differ. One significant way to lower costs is adopting a DIY approach to creating your home, although you must sacrifice more time and energy. This is what CJ did for the Jazz Wagon, and he indeed managed to get the best of both worlds: keep costs down to a minimum and integrate everything he requires for life on the road.
Before we go into detail regarding what you can find on his school bus, be prepared to be astonished. CJ spent a mere $2,100 (€ 1,950) on this 2004 Bluebird International. He invested $2,500 (€2,322) into outfitting the van, bringing the total cost of this conversion to just $4,600 (€4,273). Isn't that mind-blowing?
What makes his story and this conversion even more inspiring is that CJ did not have technical skills before starting the project – he didn't even know how to work a power tool. However, he knew how he wanted his home to look - sometimes, that's all you need, and it all works out in the end.
The first thing he did was raise the roof by a massive 25 inches (63.5 centimeters) - raising the top of school buses isn't uncommon in the camper world, only people usually choose a lower height. He didn't choose 25 inches per se; he hadn't planned the modification before, and all the metal sheets he bought added up to this height.
Regarding utilities, CJ fitted a 12-gallon (45-liter) water tank and 880 W solar panels on the roof connected to 340 Ah batteries. What's more, he added Starlink to ensure a good internet connection regardless of his location.
Once you step inside the bus, you'll discover its first practical feature, so straightforward yet handy – CJ added a pop-down wooden plank that covers the steps so he can utilize that dead space. The driver's cabin doesn't have any notable element, so let me present the kitchen.
The kitchen takes up quite a considerable amount of space. On the driver's side, you'll notice a spacious countertop, shelves, and various cabinets, as well as an oven with a three-burner stove. Being a fan of mixology, CJ also has a liquor cabinet.
On the opposite side, there's another countertop, right next to a monstrous fridge/freezer – and when I say monstrous, I mean it; I haven't ever seen a fridge of this size inside a camper. It runs on propane, so it doesn't drain the relatively small batteries.
Next up, the bathroom is very simple. It's equipped with a compost toilet, and even though it was designed to fit a shower, CJ says he found other places to shower, so he didn't feel the need to include one in the bathroom yet.
The lounge area occupies the rear part of the interior, with a loft bed above – that's something you don't really see on a camper. CJ managed to arrange the setup due to the significant roof rise. The bedroom features a king-sized bed with a small skylight above. It's perfectly positioned for him to lean on the wall and read a book comfortably.
Underneath, the L-shaped lounge can seat many people, and that's where CJ jams with his folk. The cushions can also be lifted to reveal some storage space. Given that the bus has no side windows, the rear ones help light the room up. In case the weather gets cold, he can use a Cubic Mini wood stove to warm the space.
Honestly, I love this school bus conversion – it's a reflection of CJ's personality, and you can instantly notice it's an artist's home. It goes to show that if you stay true to what brings you happiness, you don't really need the most luxurious space to enjoy van life, or in this case, the bus life.
Before we go into detail regarding what you can find on his school bus, be prepared to be astonished. CJ spent a mere $2,100 (€ 1,950) on this 2004 Bluebird International. He invested $2,500 (€2,322) into outfitting the van, bringing the total cost of this conversion to just $4,600 (€4,273). Isn't that mind-blowing?
What makes his story and this conversion even more inspiring is that CJ did not have technical skills before starting the project – he didn't even know how to work a power tool. However, he knew how he wanted his home to look - sometimes, that's all you need, and it all works out in the end.
The first thing he did was raise the roof by a massive 25 inches (63.5 centimeters) - raising the top of school buses isn't uncommon in the camper world, only people usually choose a lower height. He didn't choose 25 inches per se; he hadn't planned the modification before, and all the metal sheets he bought added up to this height.
This bus sports a DT 466 International engine, and CJ said that he didn't encounter any issues with it. He didn't make any mechanical modifications to the vehicle. Instead, he painted it white and added a huge storage box on its side, where he keeps three propane tanks and various stuff.
Regarding utilities, CJ fitted a 12-gallon (45-liter) water tank and 880 W solar panels on the roof connected to 340 Ah batteries. What's more, he added Starlink to ensure a good internet connection regardless of his location.
Once you step inside the bus, you'll discover its first practical feature, so straightforward yet handy – CJ added a pop-down wooden plank that covers the steps so he can utilize that dead space. The driver's cabin doesn't have any notable element, so let me present the kitchen.
The kitchen takes up quite a considerable amount of space. On the driver's side, you'll notice a spacious countertop, shelves, and various cabinets, as well as an oven with a three-burner stove. Being a fan of mixology, CJ also has a liquor cabinet.
On the opposite side, there's another countertop, right next to a monstrous fridge/freezer – and when I say monstrous, I mean it; I haven't ever seen a fridge of this size inside a camper. It runs on propane, so it doesn't drain the relatively small batteries.
Of course, the heart of this camper is the recording studio, where CJ spends most of his time. It's made up of a desk with a laptop and a Mac Mini connected to a display, as well as various music equipment I'm not qualified to describe properly. You'll notice all sorts of instruments, such as a trombone, guitar, ukuleles, and more. However, the "creme de la crème" is a piano that CJ describes as "the nicest thing he owns." Funnily enough, this single piece of equipment costs more than the entire bus – that speaks volumes regarding CJ's dedication to music and what he finds most important in his life.
Next up, the bathroom is very simple. It's equipped with a compost toilet, and even though it was designed to fit a shower, CJ says he found other places to shower, so he didn't feel the need to include one in the bathroom yet.
The lounge area occupies the rear part of the interior, with a loft bed above – that's something you don't really see on a camper. CJ managed to arrange the setup due to the significant roof rise. The bedroom features a king-sized bed with a small skylight above. It's perfectly positioned for him to lean on the wall and read a book comfortably.
Underneath, the L-shaped lounge can seat many people, and that's where CJ jams with his folk. The cushions can also be lifted to reveal some storage space. Given that the bus has no side windows, the rear ones help light the room up. In case the weather gets cold, he can use a Cubic Mini wood stove to warm the space.
Besides the various instruments hung around, a record player also helps set the vibe inside. Of course, given that this is the "Jazz Wagon," CJ mainly has jazz playing. Another notable detail regarding the lounge is that it houses CJ's wardrobe, where he keeps many clothes.
Honestly, I love this school bus conversion – it's a reflection of CJ's personality, and you can instantly notice it's an artist's home. It goes to show that if you stay true to what brings you happiness, you don't really need the most luxurious space to enjoy van life, or in this case, the bus life.