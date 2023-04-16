2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray VIN 001 Brings In $1.15 Million at Charitable Auction

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the quintessential American cars, one that's as synonymous with the US as pick-up trucks and apple pie. And the VIN 001 of the E-Ray sold at auction, albeit one held for charity, for an eye-watering $1.1 million stands as proof of its status as an automotive icon.
The auction in question was held in Palm Beach, Florida, by the esteemed Barrett-Jackson Auction Company. But this is not the first time such an event has occurred, as Barrett-Jackson has a tradition of charitable events where VIN 001 cars sell for high prices. For example, the first C8 Z06 cashed in an unfathomable $3.6 million, all of which went to Veteran's Charity, while the VIN 001 of the S650 Mustang sold for $565,000, with the proceeds going to JDRF.
As far as the proceeds from the VIN 001 E-Ray are concerned, the DonorsChoose charity will be the beneficiary. This non-profit organization has an admirable mission to help the education system. Through this platform, people can help shape future generations, as anyone can donate to specific schools and classroom projects to help kids have access to better education. This noble mission even encouraged a person in attendance to donate $50,000 on top of what the car brought in.
So, besides the car's exclusivity, it's clear that the great cause behind this auction has a significant role to play in this Vette selling for so much money. With that in mind, it's time to see what a million dollars bought for the lucky, wealthy patron who acquired the vehicle.
To put it simply, the Corvette E-Ray is America's answer to all the pesky European performance hybrids, and one that strikes fear into its competitors. The engine in this beast comes straight from the Stingray and puts out a more than respectable 490 hp (497 ps) and 465 lb. ft. (630 Nm) of torque.
But the E-Ray is a hybrid, so it marries this 6.2-liter naturally aspirated eight-cylinder beauty to the future of mobility, an electric motor. The result is a combined output of 655 hp (664 ps) and 595 lb. ft. (807 Nm) of torque. And as the electric motor is mounted at the front of the car, that's where the power goes, making the E-Ray the first AWD Vette.
Considering this uptick in performance compared to the more casual Stingray, this car also had to get some better cosmetics. So it did, as the body is that of the Z06. But there are a couple of minor caveats, like the fact that the exhaust is that of the Stingray and the Z07 performance package is not available, meaning the E-Ray is stuck with a tiny ducktail spoiler instead of a giant rear wing.
Nevertheless, it's still a terrific, high-performance monster that brings the Corvette into the new automotive era and makes European supercars look silly when comparing their MSRP. And owning the first one to roll off the production line while helping a good cause in the process makes this unit even more special, even if it came at such an eye-watering price.
