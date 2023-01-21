Which One Is Best: Corvette E-Ray vs 296 GTB vs Artura vs NSX Type S

In a way, we are living in the future. Ridley Scott's 1982 Blade Runner sci-fi movie imagined what life would look like in the year 2019. In 1989, Robert Zemeckis gave people a tour of the future, as Marty and Doc set a course for the year 2015. Now, we've gone past both these moments in time, and we're witnessing several developments that few people could have ever imagined. Just think of it, Chevrolet has launched an AWD Corvette that has a hybrid powertrain.