Corvette SUV Reportedly Getting Camaro Platform, Base Turbo I4, Optional Supercharged V8

General Motors revived the Hummer brand as a sub-brand with the help of GMC. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit is expected to do a similar thing with the Corvette in the guise of sub-brand controlled by Chevrolet.
Why, though? The simplest of available answers is General Motors wants to increase the Corvette's appeal with at least one more addition in the form of an SUV. A sedan is rumored as well, and both siblings are reportedly getting a dedicated platform derived from the BEV3. This electric vehicle platform is referred to as BEV Prime, and the only plant where BEV Prime-based vehicles will be manufactured is Lansing Grand River.
The Michigan-based plant is currently tasked with making the Camaro, which is going the way of the dodo next year in favor of a yet-undisclosed electric vehicle. It also produces the CT4 and CT5 sedans from Cadillac. All three are underpinned by the Detroit-based automaker's Alpha platform. The only other plant that makes Alpha-based vehicles is Cadillac Jinqiao in Shanghai, China. Why is this information important?
Car & Driver understands that the Corvette SUV will be revealed this year with internal combustion rather than zero-emission propulsion, which is a little curious. An electric sibling is reportedly due later on. For starters, where is GM going to make BEV Prime-based EVs if the combustion-engined Corvette SUV will be produced at the Landing Grand River in the Camaro's place?
The inconsistencies don't end here, though. Two distinct models with two distinct powertrain solutions entail two platforms and two assembly plants, which is a very expensive undertaking. It wouldn't be all that crazy, though, given that crosstown rival Ford calls its Escape-based electric sport utility vehicle Mustang Mach-E. The cited publication also suggests two different combustion-engined Corvette SUVs, one designed to take on the Porsche Macan, and the other a bit closer to the Cayenne in size.
Expected to arrive at dealers in the latter half of 2024 as a 2025 model, the combustion-engined Corvette SUV will reportedly sell for around $60,000 for the Macan-sized variant. Car & Driver guesstimates a turbo four-cylinder lump as the base engine for the yet-unconfirmed model. Teased in all-electric attire during the CES 2021 GM keynote by vice president of global design Michael Simcoe, the Corvette SUV is also rumored with a twin-turbo V6. The Cayenne-sized variant is reportedly getting a naturally-aspirated V8 and a supercharged V8. The latter is estimated with 682 horsepower on deck, which is a perfect match for the LT4 small block in the Cadillac Escalade-V.
Only time will tell whether the combustion-engined Corvette SUV is under development or merely a pipe dream. On the other hand, there is confirmation in regard to an electric Corvette from EV sound development engineer Jay Kapadia. It's not clear whether this electric Corvette will arrive in the form of an SUV or sedan, but on the other hand, the sports car we all know and love will continue with good ol' V8 muscle and a mid-engine layout. The C9 will ride on a revised version of the Y2 platform, and the Stingray will employ a naturally-aspirated V8 from the Gen VI small-block family.
Back in January 2023, the peeps at General Motors committed $918 million for no fewer than four manufacturing sites. $854 million will be used to prepare these facilities for the sixth-generation small block, which is probably the final evolution of the small block because GM intends to sell only EVs by 2035.
