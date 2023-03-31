GM To Block Apple CarPlay in Its Future EVs To Sell Subscriptions With Google's Help

More on this:

1 The Data Google Collects From an Android Car, and Why Some Automakers Are Against It

2 GM Could Use ChatGPT in Future Vehicles as a Super Advanced Digital Assistant

3 This Is How General Motors Wants to Make Users Forget About Android Auto

4 GM Vowed To Make Money Out of Connected Services and It Now Forces OnStar on Its Customers

5 Carmakers Wanting $100+ per Month for Subscription Services Are Delusional