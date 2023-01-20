General Motors Has Just Given V8 Gearheads 854 Million Reasons To Rejoice

If you're still in love with the sound of an internal combustion engine, especially with the roar of a V8, you can rest assured knowing that it's not going the way of the dodo yet. General Motors has just announced that it plans to invest no less than $854 million to produce the sixth generation small-block V8 engine.
GM wanted to send a clear message that they will continue to provide a strong portfolio of ICE vehicles for their customers. At the end of the day, the majority of Americans still prefer a regular vehicle as opposed to an EV. Recent studies conducted by insurance companies have proven this, but you don't need to be a scientist to figure that one out.
This being said, the 854 million dollars are meant mostly for their full-size trucks and SUVs. Unfortunately, GM didn't offer any more details in regards to when it will come out, how it will perform, or other features of the sixth-generation small-block V8.
The vast majority, $579 million, will go to the Flint Engine Operations facility in Michigan. The purpose is to get the plant ready as soon as possible to assemble the upcoming engine.
Flint Engine Operations was first opened in 2002, now has 706 employees, and its main goal is assembly and machining operations. Coming out of its gates is the 1.5-liter turbo engine from the Chevrolet Malibu, and also the 3.0-liter turbo diesel from the Chevy Silverado LD and Tahoe, and the GMC Sierra LD and Yukon.
After that, the Bay City GPS (Michigan) will be getting $216 million to build camshafts and connecting rods, along with block and head machining.
As for the history lesson, this facility was opened way back in 1892, when it was making a new type of bicycle meant to replace bizarre high-wheeled models. In 1916 it was bought by William Durant and Louis Chevrolet which was converted into a GM plant in 1918.
Now, it has 422 employees that help make connecting rods, solid camshafts, and sliding camshafts found in certain Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac models.
The third factory, Defiance Operations in Ohio will be getting a $47 million investment. The money will go into preparing Defiance to build several types of block castings.
This aluminum foundry and machining plant was opened after the Second World War, in 1948. Now, they have 531 employees that contribute to building the inline-four, V6, and V8 cylinder blocks along with inline-four cylinder heads.
Finally, GM will invest $12 million in Rochester Operations in New York to prepare the facility for making intake manifolds and fuel rails for the next-gen V8.
The Rochester facility was opened in 1939 and now has over 770 employees. The plant makes various vehicle components and applications like integrated air fuel modules, fuel rails, lifter oil manifold assemblies, evaporative canisters, and fuel injectors.
This being said, this is not the only investment GM will be making. They also laid out plans to put aside some "chump change" ($64 million) to support EV production. The money will be going to Rochester Operations ($56 million), and Defiance Operations ($8 million), for castings and components.
After the proverbial ink from the documents will have dried off, it would mean that since 2013, GM will have invested more than $37 billion into its U.S. manufacturing facilities. That, of course, includes the Ultium Cells LLC joint venture plants.
