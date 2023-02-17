Watch a 2023 McLaren Artura Hit the ¼ Mile, C8 Z06 Convertible Proves a Better Launcher

Like most cars unveiled in the last three years, the McLaren Artura has been subject to delays – thanks to the industrywide semiconductor crisis. The British automaker was looking to make an impression in the industry with its first sixer-powered production car. But that’s not all. Apart from running a V6 mill, the Artura, a hybrid, gets an extra kick from a 94-horsepower electric motor.
The McLaren Artura might have received a warm welcome from performance car enthusiasts and, much more recently, Hollywood, but it’s not been a rosy affair all through.
While McLaren CEO Michael Leiters was vocal about presenting quality to the market, some 164 examples of the Artura were recalled over potential fuel leak issues. Worse, in 2022, a unit with about 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) experienced fuel leakage issues while on a race track.
That doesn’t mean the McLaren Artura is sloppy on its heels. According to the British automaker, instead of running on a V8 powerplant, the hybrid sports car packs a 3-liter V6 engine good for 577 hp (585 ps) and 432 lb-ft (585 Nm) of torque.
There’s more. The McLaren Artura comes with an electric motor rated at 94 hp (95 ps) for that extra kick. Combined, this British hybrid sportscar makes 671 hp (680 ps).
The torquey mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It sendsi all the power to the rear wheels.
That’s not all. According to Mclaren, the Artura can bolt from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3 seconds. The needle of the speedometer goes all the way to 205 mph (330 kph).
As you’d imagine, anyone lucky enough to park this iconic sports car on their driveway essentially wants to do one thing – hit the drag strip.
Well, brooks Weisblat of the DragTimes YouTube channel recently got the chance to test a 2023 McLaren Artura and a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible on a quarter-mile drag strip.
On the first pass, the 2023 McLaren Artura completed a quarter mile in 10.05 seconds at 135.96 mph (218.80 kph). It did zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.01 seconds. On the second pass, it did the quarter mile in 10.04 seconds at 135.80 mph (218.54 kph).
“Man, it should be launching a lot harder than that. I turned traction all the way off on that one too,” Brooks said, disappointed about the McLaren Artura launch.
On the other hand, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible did 10.87 seconds at 125.47 mph (205.14 kph). It flashed from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) at 2.99 seconds.
Interestingly, the C8 Z06 launched faster than the McLaren Artura, considering it’s a hybrid with an electric motor. Still, I can’t think of a more equally matched pair than the two in terms of power output.
Which car do you think would come out victorious in head to head quarter-mile race? Brooks put the two racers against each other on a drag strip, but we will have to wait for the next upload to find out who won.
